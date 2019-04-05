Germany calls emergency UN Security Council talks on Libya

Germany called an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to address the threat of a new military conflict in Libya after Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar launched an operation to seize the capital, Tripoli, from the rival, UN-backed government.

The news agency AFP reported that Haftar's advance had been stopped during the night by a militia loyal to the government.

"There can be no military solution in Libya," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said as he announced the meeting during the government's regular press conference in Berlin on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting would be to avoid military escalation "and to further the political process," Seibert said. "We call on those in authority to stop military operations immediately and to distance themselves from further escalatory rhetoric."

The meeting was called in consultation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is traveling to Libya on Friday along with UN Special Representative Ghassan Salame, where he will meet Haftar.

EU and France

In response to Haftar's military push, the US, France, Italy, the UK and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement calling for restraint and an end to military posturing. "Threats of military action would only have the effect of propelling Libya back into chaos," the countries warned.

But this raised awkward questions, not least because the UAE and France have both previously supported Haftar. France's position could well be difficult if the European Union is to hold a common line on the situation.

That difficulty was raised by Omid Nouripour, the German Greens' foreign policy spokesman. After roundly condemning Haftar's intervention as a "provocation" that risked a "deadly civil war," Nouripour demanded that the UN and EU not allow themselves to be "blackmailed by the field marshal." He also warned that Haftar intends to establish an authoritarian government similar to the one in Egypt.

Khalifa Haftar has been accused of a dangerous military provocation

"For that reason it is more important than ever that the European Union take a unified position," he said in a statement. "The government must engage more strongly than until now and pressure its partners in France to withdraw their support for Haftar."

"In the European Union, there are discussions on the political issue of Libya," Maria Adebahr, spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, said on Friday. "It would be a good European line if we stood behind the special representative, who will show paths out of this crisis towards a conference."

This, however, belied the double game that many analysts believe France and Italy, who both have historical ties with Libya, are taking. Sources within German security circles told DW that France supported Haftar in southern Libya in the belief he could help stabilize neighboring Chad.

Adebahr also warned of the complexity of the situation. "Of course there are different militias and other structures in Libya who all have influence there and who one has to bring together to a process of national unity," she said in Friday's press conference. "There is the potential for [the conflict] there to spread, which is why we are very concerned."

