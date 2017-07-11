Germany: Bundestag to vote on COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Germany's Bundestag is set to decide whether or not to establish a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, as the legislature will debate and vote on the measure.

The current government, headed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats has spoken in favor of mandatory vaccination. But the plan is highly contentious and has been opposed by members of Scholz's own governing coalition, the smaller neoliberal FDP.

Already, a vaccine mandate is in place for health care workers. But expanding further has sparked a wider debate and strong opposition.

Scholz opted to let lawmakers formulate the vaccine mandate legislation rather than have his own Cabinet put forward a bill.

The Bundestag will vote on a series of different proposals, each needing a simple majority to be approved.

One of the proposals, seen as the most likely to be adopted, is a requirement of vaccination or proof of COVID-19 recovery, for everyone over the age of 60, starting October 15.

Most Germans support mandatory vaccination

Opposition parties, the pair of center-right conservative Christian sister-parties and far-right Alternative for Germany, are expected to reject the measure.

A recent opinion poll revealed that some 60% of Germans support a vaccine mandate, but only a few think it can actually be achieved.

The vote in the Bundestag comes as Germany has now lifted most of its major coronavirus restrictions, after the legislature voted to end them and allow states to make their own decisions on the matter.

Supporters of the vaccine mandate point to high infection numbers and daily numbers of deaths that remain in the low hundreds. Experts warn that things may calm down in the summer, but there could be a surge in infection rates again this fall.

As of Wednesday, health authorities registered 348 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

