Germany broke EU law with pollution levels, top court rules

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Germany has breached EU laws by failing to limit poor air quality in 26 regions, including major cities like Berlin, Munich and Hamburg.

The European Commission had filed the complaint in 2018, saying Germany "has systematically and continuously exceeded the annual and hourly nitrogen dioxide (NO2) limit values" since 2010.

The Commission accused German authorities of not taking enough action to comply with EU limits.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) shared this appraisal for the time period between 2010 and 2016.

"Germany has clearly not adopted appropriate measures in good time to ensure that the time period during which the limit values for NO2 are exceeded is kept as short as possible in the 26 zones at issue," the court said in a press release.

France, Hungary, Italy, Romania and now non-EU member Britain were also subject to similar complaints from the Commission.

According to the Commission, around 400,000 people die prematurely every year across the EU because of pollutants in the air.

World cities with ambitious plans to tackle air pollution Chengdu makes it easier to walk China's biggest cities are choking from the effects of air pollution. In Chengdu, the fifth largest city, officials are trying to make walking easier and quicker than driving in one new upscale residential area. The plan is for at least 50 percent of the roads in the area to be car free. It'll be possible to walk to vital amenities in 15 minutes. China is building nearly 300 eco-cities in total.

World cities with ambitious plans to tackle air pollution Car-free days pioneered in Bogota Colombia's capital, Bogota, has possibly the world's most advanced bus transportation system. Car drivers have been second-class citizens since 1974 when the city's mayor ordered the closure of over 120 kilometers (75 miles) of roads to vehicles on one day every week. By adding hundreds of kilometers of cycle lanes, the city has encouraged a doubling in the number of cyclists on non-car days.

World cities with ambitious plans to tackle air pollution Cars surplus to requirements in Songdo The South Korean city of Incheon's international business district, Songdo, is planning to prioritize mass transit and cycling over cars. Extra wide roads have been built to allow more cycle paths to run alongside public transport. Most residential buildings are being built a short walking distance from key amenities.The construction of the "smart city" is due to be completed in 2020.

World cities with ambitious plans to tackle air pollution California leads US states towards cleaner air San Francisco plans to ban all cars from Market Street, a main thoroughfare through the city, by 2020. Under the proposals, mass transit schemes will be more easily accessible. The area will also be made more bike and pedestrian-friendly. The US state of California is one of several states, cities and countries planning an all-out ban on fossil-fuel vehicles within the next 25 years.

World cities with ambitious plans to tackle air pollution Mexico City in the pink of health Mexico City used to be the most polluted city in the world but has since followed Bogota's example by banning all vehicles on certain days of the week. That has led to an improvement in air quality. The Mexican capital has now vowed to ban all diesel cars by 2025.

World cities with ambitious plans to tackle air pollution India trials electric rickshaws Levels of air pollution and smog regularly go off the scale in India's capital, New Delhi. Electric rickshaws will hopefully help alleviate the problem. By 2030, all new vehicles will be electrically powered and the city will phase out gas powered vehicles, if manufacturers can produce more economical electric cars. Author: Nik Martin Author: Nik Martin



What does the ruling mean for Germany?

Germany must comply with the ECJ verdict, or it could face financial penalties if the Commission pushes toward this direction.

According to a 2019 Commission report, NO2 pollution can be reduced by limiting access to highly pollutant cars, particularly older diesel cars, to inner areas of cities.

The Commission had also recommended urging the public to use electric vehicles and public transport.

Does air in Germany have that much NO2?

Under EU laws, airborne NO2 levels must be below 40 micrograms per cubic meter as an annual average, and 200 micrograms per cubic meter as an hourly average.

Last year, six German cities saw limit violations, according to the Federal Environment Agency (UBS). Bavaria's Munich recorded the highest level, at an annual mean of 54 micrograms.

By 2019, three years after the period mentioned in the ECJ ruling, 25 cities in Germany were still exceeding the NO2 limit, according to UBS.

Combustion of fossil fuels, especially fuel used in diesel cars and trucks, is the primary source of NO2 resulting from human activity.

An efficient alternative?

European governments began in the late 1990s to subsidize diesel as an alternative to petrol, which emits more CO2 but less NO2.

Diesel became a go-to fuel for drivers around Europe, despite growing concerns over its effects on public health.

But public faith was damaged, and the EU began taking a tougher line in recent years, not least since the September 2015 "Dieselgate" emissions scandal, starting with Volkswagen but ultimately affecting a string of carmakers.