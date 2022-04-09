Germany break down spirited Portugal, all but stamping ticket to 2023 World Cup

Germany 3-0 Portugal, Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld

(Oberdorf 40', Bühl 55', Rauch 80')

7,364 fans, the largest Germany crowd since the start of the pandemic, celebrated their side's 7th World Cup qualifying win in as many matches.

Talismanic attacker Alex Popp's return from a nearly year-long injury layoff only sweetened the victory. Not a bad day out for Germany supporters, even if the frigid weather in the western city of Bielefeld literally drenched the home team's parade.

And while the home win all but ensures Germany will make it to the 2023 World Cup, Germany's primary concern is preparing for this summer's European Championship in England. With that in mind, they still have some work ahead of them.

"That was a solid performance and I'm generally happy," said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg after the match. "But it doesn't reflect how dominant we were."

Similarly to their spirited performance in November, Portugal have proved Germany's stiffest test in qualifying.

The hosts exploded out of the blocks in Bielefeld, unleashing a steady stream of early chances. Wide attackers Svenja Huth and Klara Bühl were particularly dangerous, deftly creating space and breaking through Portuguese lines to ensure keeper Ines Pereira stayed busy.

But it didn't take Portugal long to shutter some of their glaring defensive gaps, slowing Germany's momentum as the hosts struggled to convert dominant possession and some sparkling attacking play into dangerous chances.

The hosts finally battered themselves in front late in the first half thanks to a rare goal from Lena Oberdorf. The defensive midfielder headed home a deflected Svenja Huth corner. For all their technical flair, a scrappy set piece goal put Germany ahead.

"We weren't quite precise enough," said second half substitute Laura Freigang after the match. "Portugal made it hard for us, really showing a lot of tenacity. Still, I think that we had some solid moments."

Svenja Huth launches another Germany attack against Portugal

Popp's variability and vision changes the game

With an organized Portugal clogging central passing lanes, Germany were largely reduced to lobbing in crosses from out wide. While many of these attempts fizzled to nothing, Bühl thrashed home a low cross early in the second half, while Felicitas Rauch tapped home a ball from wide to close out the scoring.

The constant crosses paid off in the end, but Germany were slow to switch up their tactics or make adjustments to utilize their technically-gifted midfielders and unlock Portugal through the middle. It wasn't until Alex Popp came off the bench at the hour mark to notch her first Germany appearance since April 13, 2021, that the hosts changed their dynamic.

Popp, sitting deep in midfield, played a number of gorgeous one-touch passes to spring her speedy attackers and created clearer chances. Even if Germany didn't finish any of them, Popp's variability and vision opened up the game, qualities they'll need at the Euros.

"I was honestly a bit overwhelmed at the final whistle," she admitted. "I don't cry much, but even a couple tears rolled down my cheeks after the match. I was just so glad to be back on the pitch."

Heavy rotation Germany's new reality

Captain Popp's comeback, along with the return of a number of players who missed February's Arnold Clark Cup, provided Martina Voss-Tecklenburg with the closest thing she's seen to a full roster since the pandemic began.

Germany's coach has taken a pragmatic approach to the challenge. "We've got plenty of experience [with plugging holes in rosters]. When you're dealing with a pandemic, and this is true for every team, it's simply the norm," she said before the match.

"We have a deep roster, so complaining doesn't do us any good. We've just got to look forward and support our players," said Voss-Tecklenburg.

Germany's coach has embraced heavy rotation, with 27 players turning out for Germany in their seven qualifiers. And while Germany were at close to full strength against Portugal, they were still missing the recently-injured Sara Däbritz, Wolfsburg's Lena Lattwein and dynamic Bayern youngster Sydney Lohmann.

As demonstrated by their perfect qualifying record, Voss-Tecklenburg has dealt with the roster challenges well. But, while a depleted Germany may be able to breeze through qualifying, it's unclear if they'll be capable of making a dent at the Euros. Missing Däbritz against Portugal or Serbia is not the same as missing her against Spain or Denmark.

Which again reflects some of the bigger question marks around this German side. For every dominant performance in qualifying, they've struggled against a top side in friendlies.

Though not pretty, the performance against Portugal was just enough to take Germany a step closer to the World Cup. But it doesn't tell us much about where they will end up when squaring off against Europe's best.

