Germany begins new parliamentary era

A light-hearted, first-schoolday atmosphere settled inside the historic Reichstag building in Berlin on Tuesday, as Germany's 20th legislative period began with a five-hour session in the Bundestag.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was present, but watching from an unfamiliar vantage point: The spectators' gallery, alongside Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Though she remains in office, Merkel's normal seat at the front of the government benches was empty — waiting to be filled by a successor who is being negotiated in the ongoing coalition talks.

The session was led by outgoing Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (formally the second-highest office in the country, after the federal president), who held a much-anticipated valedictory speech.

"If we want to strengthen the principle of representation," he told the delegates, "then we must continually work toward the big, controversial debates. The parliament is always also a political stage, and not just a formal event to work through coalition contracts. The parliament is the space where the diversity of opinions can openly be aired."

"This is all the more important since it seems in our society that the readiness to tolerate opposing opinions, to allow contradictions, is declining," he added.

Schäuble, by far the longest serving member with almost half a century of Bundestag experience, also had a few words for the 279 new faces in the chamber. "Extraordinarily fulfilling work is waiting for you, and at the same time a strenuous and all-consuming time, for all the political elan," he said. "This requires work on a public stage."

A younger parliament On average, the 736 members of the new Bundestag are significantly younger than their predecessors. The youngest of all is 23-year-old Emilia Fester. In total, 47 members of parliament are younger than 30.

Prototype politician "Mr. Typical" among the new members of the Bundestag is Michael Brand of the center-right Christian Democrat Union (CDU). At 47, he is the average age of all parliamentarians. He's a trained lawyer, which is among the most popular career paths chosen by Germany's politicians. And: his first name Michael is the most common in the German parliament.

Elder politicians The oldest politician in Germany's new parliament is 80-year-old Alexander Gauland of the populist far-right Alternative for Germany. The longest-serving is CDU stalwart Wolfgang Schäuble, who will have the honor of opening the first session of the new parliament.

Gender diversity The number of women in the Bundestag is up by 4%, with the biggest increase made by the socialist Left Party and the Greens. But it is painfully slow progress towards real parity. Tessa Ganserer (44) und Nyke Slawik (27) are the first transgender women elected to Germany's parliament." Our success story is going out around the world," Slawik tweeted.

A history of migration 83 of the members of parliament have their roots in migrant communities. Many of them are with the Left Party. The SPD's Rasha Nasr (29) is also one of them. She was born in the eastern German city of Dresden to Syrian parents.

Afrodeutsche vertreten Armand Zorn is one of the parliamentarians representing the increasingly prominent Afro-German community. The Social Democrat was born in Cameroon and arrived in Germany as a 12-year-old. In the September election, he managed to win a direct constituency seat. "That shows that our society is diverse. And it doesn't matter where you come from, but where you are going," he said.

Majority are academics Most of the parliamentarians have a university-level education. And, by contrast, only very few have gone through the vocational training system. Gülistan Yüksel (59) is among those who have. The daughter of a so-called "guest worker" who arrived in Germany in the early 1970s, she trained as a pharmacy assistant. After going into politics, she first made it into the Bundestag in 2013.

Business background A section of German society underrepresented in parliament is owners of small businesses. They account for just 51 members. Many of them belong to the Free Democrats (FDP), which is viewed as pro-business. Kristine Lütke is one of them. The 38-year-old took over the management of a care home for the elderly from her parents.

Health experts lacking despite pandemic The COVID pandemic has provided a painful reminder of the importance of the health sector. But it remains seriously underrepresented in parliament, where there are just a handful of doctors and other health care professtionals. Above, 34-year-old Stephan Pilsinger of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) is a qualified doctor.



A diverse parliament

Some 27 new seats had to be fitted into the chamber in the month since the election, with a total of 736 parliamentarians — a new high — now to be accommodated.

The parliament has also become younger more diverse. With an average age of 47.5, this is the youngest Bundestag in decades,and some 35% of the parliamentarians are female, the highest proportion since 2013. Around 11% are of immigrant background, the highest proportion ever, but still lower than the nearly 27% in the German population.

Tuesday's five-hour agenda included electing the new Bundestag president, who will then lead the remainder of the sitting along with deputy presidents. Here, the likely winner was the well-regarded Social Democrat nominee, Bärbel Bas, a health policy specialist.

The session began with an intervention from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which demanded that the session be led, according to tradition, by the oldest Bundestag member — their very own former parliamentary leader, 80-year-old Alexander Gauland. The motion was, as expected, overwhelmingly voted down by the other parties.

But the wrangling with the AfD dominated the opening session, as the delegates debated who would be elected parliamentary vice presidents.

Not only that, ahead of Tuesday's session, the two center-right parties engaged in a minor power-play over who would have to sit next to the AfD in the next legislative period.

Up until now, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) has occupied the seats just to the left of the AfD, but with its new ambitions to government power (the party is engaged in coalition talks with the SPD and the Greens), the FDP had hoped to shunt the Christian Democrats (CDU) over to the right so it could move its group into the center. So far, the CDU, likely to be the largest opposition party in this parliament, has successfully resisted the move.

The Bundestag is the biggest parliament in Europe, and, after the National People's Congress in China, the second-largest in the world.

