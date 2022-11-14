Germany arrests Moroccan citizen for alleged espionage

The man, identified only as Mohamed A. as per Germany's privacy rules, was arrested on Monday in the western city of Cologne, Germany's federal prosecutor's office said in a statement. His premises were also searched.
Why was the man arrested?
The office said he is "strongly suspected of having worked for a Moroccan intelligence service" during the period between mid-April 2021 and March 2022.
"He shared information on at least one person," the office said.
The suspect is alleged to have spied on supporters of the HIRAK movement.