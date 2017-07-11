Germany: AfD sacks former spokesman over comments on migrants

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Monday sacked its former spokesman Christian Lüth for reported "unacceptable" comments about migrants,

Multiple media outlets in Germany allege that Lüth spoke of "shooting" or "gassing" migrants in secretly filmed comments. They are due to be aired in a TV documentary by German media giant ProSieben.

Lüth was dismissed from his position as spokeman for the AfD parliamentary group in April after he reportedly described himself as a "fascist."

The AfD is currently the largest opposition party in the German Parliament, the Bundestag.

Former AfD leader Frauke Petry told DW that the party executive knew since "2016 at the latest" that Christian Lüth "performed the Nazi salute, to which several witnesses had attested."

more to come...

ipj/rt (dpa, AFP)