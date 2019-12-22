Germany: 75,000th 'Stolperstein' for Holocaust victims laid

The small brass "stumbling blocks" are familiar to anyone who has walked the streets of Germany. Each one commemorates a victim of the Nazi regime, and now the 75,000th stone has been laid in a small Bavarian town.
The artist Gunter Demnig installed the 75,000th "Stolperstein" or "stumbling stone" in Germany on Sunday to memorialize the Jewish family Rosenbaum, who were persecuted under the Nazi regime, the Stolperstein Society said.
"Stolpersteine," literally "stumbling stones" or "stumbling blocks," are small brass plaques inserted into sidewalks and roads throughout Germany and the rest of Europe to preserve the memory of Nazi victims.
Each stone features the name of a victim and some short biographical information. German artist Gunter Demnig began the project in 1992, and has since seen the project explode, with 75,000 now laid. The first stone outside of Europe was laid in 2017, in Argentina.
The words "Here lived..." begin almost every stone, giving the passer-by who may quite literally "stumble" across any of the stones a personal connection with the victim.
Bavaria's government representative for anti-Semitism Ludwig Spaenle said in Memmingen on Sunday that "memories create the future."
"It doesn't matter what form of memorialization you think is best — by commemorating names and the biographical information then we remain aware of the victims," he added.
The town of Memmingen in Bavaria has seen around 100 stones installed since 2014. These stones were laid at the home of Martha and Benno Rosenbaum, who fled Nazi persecution to Uruguay from Memmingen in 1941.
Distraught at leaving his home town and by the seeming endless reign of Nazism, Benno killed himself in 1944, one year before Hitler.
The stumbling stones can be found in 1,250 towns and cities all over Germany. Despite recently turning 70, Demnig has shown no indication that he plans to end the project any time soon.
ed/ (dpa, KNA)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Berlin is about to get several new memorials fitted into sidewalks across the city. Worldwide, more than 70,000 such "stumble stones" have been installed to commemorate the victims of the Nazis. (07.05.2019)
"Stolperstein" memorials across Germany serve as quiet, daily reminders of the millions persecuted and murdered by the Nazis. Students in Hagen are now bringing the stones to life with an online project. (08.12.2018)
If you've been to Germany, you might have noticed the small brass blocks embedded in sidewalks to commemorate victims of Nazism. The unique memorial project, launched 20 years ago, has just passed an important milestone. (23.10.2018)
Gunter Demnig has laid down over 60,000 brass-plated stumbling stones in 22 countries so that the victims of the Holocaust are never forgotten. The sculptor is turning 70 today. (27.10.2017)