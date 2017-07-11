Germany: 3 people killed in Würzburg knife attack

German police say they have arrested a suspect in the Bavarian city, and there is no longer any danger to the public.
A total of 3 people were killed in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday. A number of others were injured.
Lower Franconia Police announced that they had detained a suspect.
"There is no indication of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population," the police tweeted.
The knife attack took place in the city of Würzburg in the southern state of Bavaria
Police urged people to refrain from speculation and not to share videos of the incident on social media after footage emerged, appearing to show the attack.
One video showed pedestrians surrounding the suspected attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.
"Respect the privacy of the victims," the Lower Franconia police force tweeted, adding that more information will follow.
This is a breaking news event and will be updated...