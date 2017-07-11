Germany: 3 people killed in Würzburg knife attack

A total of 3 people were killed in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday. A number of others were injured.

Lower Franconia Police announced that they had detained a suspect.

"There is no indication of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population," the police tweeted.

What we know so far

The incident took place on Barbarossaplatz, a square in the city center

Local media reported that a man attacked passers-by

Police were alerted around 5 p.m. (15:00 UTC), said German public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk

The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms

A motive behind the attack was not clear

Local media and news agencies reported that three people have been killed

Watch video 02:24 Several killed in Würzburg knife attack - Simong Young reports

​​​​​​​

The knife attack took place in the city of Würzburg in the southern state of Bavaria

'Respect the victims' by not sharing videos, urge police

Police urged people to refrain from speculation and not to share videos of the incident on social media after footage emerged, appearing to show the attack.

One video showed pedestrians surrounding the suspected attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

"Respect the privacy of the victims," the Lower Franconia police force tweeted, adding that more information will follow.

Several people were killed in a stabbing incident in the city of Würzburg, Germany

This is a breaking news event and will be updated...