The girl was assaulted by a knife-wielding man on the way to school. Another girl was also injured in the attack.

Police in southern Germany have confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was killed and another 13-year-old suffered serious injuries Monday morning after being attacked on their way to school in the village of Illerkirchberg.

The two were attacked around 7:30 a.m. (CET) by a man reportedly wielding a knife.

More to follow...

