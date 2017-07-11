Germany: 1,200 right-wing extremists licensed to own weapons

While monitoring obvious and presumed far-right extremists, Germany's BfV domestic intelligence agency discovered that 1,203 were licensed to possess firearms, Germany's interior ministry said.

According to December 2019 data, 528 license-holders were the so-called "Reichsbürger" — members of a right-wing organization which rejects Germany's democratic order.

Furthermore, 17 cases (Fallkomplexe) of single or multiple-series shooting practices attended by far-right extremists between early 2019 and late 2020 had "become known" to the BfV, three-quarters of them taking place in other parts of Europe.

Shooting range usage was in itself is "not a criminal offense," the ministry added, citing Germany's federal police.

Replying to a set of questions-in-parliament submitted by the opposition Left party, the ministry said a conclusive BfV count of rightist extremists having gun licenses in 2019 was not yet available.

"Affinity for weapons"

During gun law debate in the Bundestag parliament in December 2019, the Left's interiors affairs specialist Martina Renner gave an estimated that over 700 "neo-Nazis" still has weapons.

Martina Renner urging gun law change in 2019

In a special report last September, the BfV agency estimated that 13,000 violence-prone right-wing extremists were living in Germany. The agency also cited a "pronounced affinity" for weapons among the so-called "New Right."

"Growing threat"

Germany has two forms of licensing: one for hunters and sports shooters, and another one for people like bodyguards who need to be specially licensed to carry weapons in public. Recent law changes intended to tighten ownership control for the previous group.

Renner, who has also been a Left appointee at past parliamentary commissions of inquiry into acts of terrorism, said Tuesday the latest data "proves the growing threat posed by neo-Nazis and racists."

"As expected, the involvement of the [BfV] intelligence service has not proven to be an effective measure against the arming of the right-wing scene," said Renner, who had personally faced far-right threats.

Far-right murders

In their parliamentary question submitted in December, Renner and other Left members had also asked for information on the use of weapons, both legal and illegal, in 2019 and 2020.

Germany's federal police had recorded 176 acts of violence in 2019, replied the ministry, noting foremost the murder in 2019 of Kassel district administrator Walter Lübcke. The case resulted in the life-long jailing of neo-Nazi Stephan E. and a far shorter sentence for Markus H. — for illegally possessing a handgun.

Both had trained with handguns and long-barreled arms on shooting ranges of two clubs near Kassel, the ministry noted in its reply to parliament.

And, the perpetrator of last year's racist shooting in Hanau, Tobias R., had on three occasions in 2019 visited shooting ranges in Slovakia, the ministry added.

Twice he was refused attendance. On the third occasion, he had trained on his own, it said.

The 43-year-old German went on to murder nine persons in Hanau in February last year, before killing his mother and himself.

Racism kills, says the graphic artist who depicted three of the Hanau victims in this large street painting in Frankfurt

Weapons near asylum-seekers?

The authorities also replied to a question regarding the use of weapons in the proximity of hostels provided to asylum-seeker. The interior ministry listed 24 incidents of far-right "politically motivated crime" (PMK) in 2019 — largely involving the use of air and gas-propelled guns and warning pistols.

Last year, seven such incidents were recorded, it said, in the nationwide so-called LAPOS registry created in 2019 that added "asylum-seekers/refugees" as a new category of vulnerable persons.

"A distinction between "legal" and "illegal" weapons is not possible on the basis of LAPOS," conceded that ministry.

ipj/dj (dpa, epd)