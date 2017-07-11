Germans more optimistic over US relations, China fears growing — survey

More than 70% of Germans view their country's relationship with the United States as positive, a marked increase compared with a year ago, according to a new survey carried out by the Kantar research institute on behalf of the Körber Foundation.

With Joe Biden in the White House, 71% of Germans see relations between the two countries as "good" or "very good," compared with 18% seeing it that way under his predecessor Donald Trump.

The results of the survey, which were published on Monday, also showed that Germans attach greater importance to Berlin's relationship with Washington, than other global ties, with 44% of participants regarding the US as Germany's most important partner, ahead of France on 27%.

"It is gratifying that the Trump years have not led to an irreversible alienation between Germans and Americans. Whether the positive trend will continue, however, remains to be seen. Not least because a number of transatlantic issues remain unresolved," said Nora Müller, Head of International Politics at the Körber Foundation, a nonprofit organization which focuses on social and political issues.

The feeling appears to be mutual. A parallel study carried out by the Pew Research Center gauging US public opinion on global relations found that 85% of US respondents rating their country's relationship with Germany as good or very good, up 11% on a year ago.

Doubts about Merkel successor

The survey named "The Berlin Pulse" and conducted in September and October 2021 among more than 2,000 eligible German voters, looked at a range of international issues, including foreign policy prospects under Germany's next chancellor.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is in pole position for that role following Germany's national election in September, but citizens are uncertain as to whether he can represent their country's interests on the global stage, particularly in comparison with the person he hopes to succeed — Angela Merkel.

Just 14% of those surveyed believe Scholz can do better than Merkel in this respect, with almost double believing he will be worse than the outgoing chancellor.

When asked about the important objectives Germany's next chancellor has to deal with in regards to matters relating to Europe, the strengthening of the EU's foreign and and security policy (65%), followed by adhering to the Paris Climate Agreement (58%), were ranked most highly.

Growing concern over China

Participants were also asked what are the greatest challenges Germany is facing in regards to foreign policy, with the instability in Afghanistan of most concern.

The second biggest challenge comes in the form of combating the dire effects of climate change, according to those who took part in the survey.

For the first time since 2017, China's growing influence is perceived negatively by a majority of majority of Germans (55%), while 9% see Beijing's exertions as positive and 34% of participants view the issue neutrally.

Compared to Russia, China is also perceived as a greater threat to German values. While 26% see Beijing as a major threat, only 16% of respondents said the same about Moscow.

