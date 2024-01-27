Germans hold anti-right rallies on Holocaust Remembrance day

Several states saw hundreds of thousands of protesters return to the streets against far-right extremism. Saturday's protests coincided with the observance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in several states German cities on Saturday, as part of an ongoing protest movement against far-right extremism, and fears of the growing popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Saturday's protests were reported in some 30 cities, with police reporting up to 100,000 people in the North Rhine Westphalia (NRW) state capital Dusseldorf alone.

Other protests were also reported in the northern city of Kiel, as well as in Frankfurt, Lübeck and several other smaller cities and towns nationwide.

Saturday's demonstrations coincided with Germany's observance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Mass protests against Germany's far right gain new momentum To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What happened at the protests?

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius joined a protest in his hometown of Osnabrück in northwestern Germany. Pistorius warned of the dangers of the far right, saying that democracy in the country is under pressure.

The minister particularly addressed what he said were AfD plans to change the system, citing the party's outspoken anti-immigration stance.

"That means nothing other than they want to go back to the dark times of racial madness, discrimination, inequality and injustice," Pistorius told some 25,000 protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters attended the rallies in several states nationwide Image: David Young/dpa/picture alliance

He compared the Germany AfD was trying to create to Hitler's Reich.

"Today we know better, history must not be allowed to repeat itself," he said to the applause of protesters.

Kiel's Mayor Ulf Kämpfer also addressed the some 10,000 protesters who joined the rally in the Baltic Sea port city's historic main square.

"Our democracy is more stable than the democracy of 100 years ago, but let's not be too sure," he said.

Why are Germans protesting?

The wave of mobilization against the far-right party was sparked by a January 10 report from investigative outlet Correctiv, which revealed that AfD members had met with extremists in Potsdam in November to discuss expelling immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens."

Members of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the main opposition party, were reportedly also present.

Participants in the meeting discussed "remigration," a term often used in far-right circles as a euphemism for the expulsion of immigrants and minorities.

News of the meeting shocked many in Germany at a time when the AfD is riding high in opinion polls, ahead of three major regional elections in eastern Germany, where the party's support is strongest.

Germany debates ban on far-right AfD party To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rmt/lo (dpa, epd)

While you're here: DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society every Tuesday. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.