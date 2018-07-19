Germans are sitting too much, and it could be deadly

The amount of time that Germans spend sitting in a day is on the rise, according to a new study published by health insurance company DKV.

The study, "DKV Report 2018: How healthy is Germany," looked at the health habits of people in Germany in five key areas, including activity level, diet, alcohol and tobacco consumption, as well as stress levels. The study also questioned people about their noise sensitivity and feelings of loneliness.

After surveying over 2,800 people across the country, researchers found that people in Germany sit around 7.5 hours during a normal workday — 30 minutes more than in 2016, when the last DKV report was published.

The longest time people sat uninterrupted was in front of the television (around 120 minutes per day) followed by work, where people reported sitting for around 90 minutes without moving.

Researchers have cautioned about the dangers of physical inactivity, with the World Health Organization saying it's the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality.

Ingo Froböse, a professor at the German Sport University Cologne who headed the DKV study, told DW that prolonged periods of inactivity can lead to serious health issues, including low blood pressure, poor circulation through vital organs and cell atrophy.

"Long-term sitting becomes a problem for every single cell in the body," he warned.

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you We're not moving enough The health of Germans is at its lowest in history, according to a new report that found just under nine percent of the population follow a 'completely healthy' lifestyle. And the problem is a lack of movement. On average, Germans spend 7.5 hours sitting per day. But it's not just them who are leading sedentary lives - the world over, people are spending too much time perched on their behinds.

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you Is sitting the new smoking? In recent years, sitting has been dubbed the 'new smoking' because of the seriousness of its public health risks. While not all scientists agree that it should be put in the same category as smoking, over the past 15 years too much time spent on one's backside has been linked to serious health issues, like low blood pressure, poor circulation, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you Not all sitting is equal But sitting in the office chair at work is not as strongly linked to long term health risks as sitting watching television is. Spending too much time in front of the telly has been consistently linked to an early death, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you Frailty on the rise Women who spend more time sitting down as they age are at higher risk of becoming frail, according to new research from the University of Queensland in Australia. That means they’ll be less likely to recover from illnesses or injuries. But researchers also found the damage could be reversed - so up you hop! It's not too late to reduce the effects of too much time spent on your butt.

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you Sit less, move more Scientists say, as your total sitting time increases so does your risk of an early death. But if you sit for less than 30 minutes at a time, you could reduce your risk of kicking the bucket too soon. For every 30 consecutive minutes you sit, try to match it with moving and walking for at least five minutes.

Why a sedentary lifestyle is killing you Enter: standing desks For office workers, sitting seems to be an unavoidable part of the day. Unless, of course, you write those emails on your feet. Adjustable desks that allow a sitting and standing option have become standard in many workplaces around the world. But the research shows they aren't the best solution - because even if you're standing, you don't expend much energy while staying in the one spot.

Sitting will not undo the benefits of exercise, but the less time you spend sitting down the better. Health experts say it's important for us to move as often as possible, and increase our heartrates in the process - the Wolrd Health Organisation recommends doing 150 minutes of moderate activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity.



German health habits 'continue to get worse'

According to the WHO, whose benchmarks were used in the study, adults should do least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity — but a majority of Germans are falling short.

Only 43 percent of the 2,800 people questioned for the study were found to move enough in their daily lives. In 2010, when the DKV study began, that figure was 60 percent.

"I've been very worried about the health habits of Germans for some time," Froböse told DW. "Unfortunately, it continues to get worse."

Researchers also found a discrepancy between how people view their health and their actual practices.

Out of the respondents, 61 percent said they believed their health to be "good" or "very good."

However, only a fraction of the participants actually displayed fully healthy habits. Just 9 percent fulfilled the minimum requirements in the five key areas investigated.

The figure was a new low in the history of the study, which has been conducted five times in the past eight years.

Froböse said the issue doesn't lie in education, but rather people's perception of their health.

"Many people don't notice their health, only when there is an illness," he said. "We are apparently wonderful avoiders of reality."

Getting creative to boost movement

Prior research has shown that in order to overcome the poor health effects caused by sitting and prolonged periods of inactivity, a high amount of exercise is required in order to balance out the effects — an amount of exercise that is out of reach for many.

However, starting small and changing the approach to working in today's digital age can also help forestall the dangers of sitting.

For those looking to add more movement into their daily routine, Froböse said people don't have to look too hard to find possibilities to break up long periods of sitting.

"There are so many options for moving in daily life," he said.

He recommended making telephone calls while standing up, taking the stairs, walking over to discuss something with a coworker instead of sending an email, or going on a stroll during lunch.

While commuting, Froböse said getting off the train or bus one stop early and walking the rest of the way to work can also make a difference.