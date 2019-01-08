 German WWI submarine remains resurface on French coast | News | DW | 12.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German WWI submarine remains resurface on French coast

The remains of a German UC-61 submarine have reappeared near a French seaside resort. The submarine was used to sink merchant ships during the First World War. Parts of the U-boat have been visible since December.

Remains of a German WWI submarine (Getty Images/AFP/D. Charlet)

The wreckage of a German submarine used in World War I has reappeared on a beach in northern France after being buried under the sand for decades.

The UC-61 submarine sank more than a century ago, with the 20-member crew abandoning the vessel then scuttling it.

The rusty remains of the submarine have been visible at low tide off the coast of the seaside resort town Wissant since December. Two sections of about eight meters (about 26 feet) and three meters (about 10 feet) in length have now resurfaced, Vincent Schmidt, a local tour guide, told the Agence France-Presse news agency

"All the citizens of Wissant know that there is a submarine here," Schmitt said. "But the wreck mostly lies in the sand and therefore cannot be seen. It's the first time it's been exposed so far."

A person walking next to the submarine's remains (Getty Images/AFP/D. Charlet)

Locals knew the sub was there, but could never get such a clear view of it

The U-boat was originally about 50 meters long. It was deployed in the English channel in July 1917 off the French Opal coast in the English channel.

Historians say the submarine was tasked with attacking merchant ships. It is credited with sinking at least 11 ships, which it did by laying mines and firing torpedoes. 

Authorities did not want to recover the whole submarine, and Wissant's prefecture says the remains are not dangerous.

dv/sms (AFP, local media)

  • Gloved hand holding bomb trigger (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Grundmann)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What is unexploded ordnance?

    Unexploded ordnance (UXO or sometimes also abbreviated to UO), unexploded bombs (UXBs), or explosive remnants of war (ERW) are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines and cluster munitions that did not explode when they were deployed. Unexploded ordnance still poses the risk of detonation, even decades after they were used or discarded.

  • Bombers over Dresden (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Why does Germany have a bomb problem?

    Between 1940 and 1945, US and British forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe. Half of those bombs targeted Germany. Experts estimate that close to a quarter of a million bombs did not explode due to technical faults. Thousands of these bombs are still hidden underground, sometimes a few meters down and sometimes just below the surface.

  • Map of where bombs are still suspected in Germany (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How big is the issue?

    The industrial Ruhr area and the Lower Rhine region were heavily bombed, as were the cities of Dresden, Hamburg and Hanover. So this is where most of the unexploded ordnance is found. Bombs are usually unearthed during construction work or are discovered during the examination of historical aerial images. Experts say it could still take decades to clear all of the remaining unexploded ordnance.

  • Bomb disposal experts in Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What happens when an unexploded bomb is found?

    When confronted with the discovery of an UXO, UO or a UXB, bomb disposal experts have to decide whether to defuse it or to carry out a controlled explosion. Many have lost their lives on the job. German authorities are under pressure to remove unexploded ordnance from populated areas. Experts argue that the bombs are becoming more dangerous as time goes by due to material fatigue.

  • Police officers guard memorial site (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How many bomb disposal experts have died?

    Eleven bomb technicians have been killed in Germany since 2000, including three who died in a single explosion while trying to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb on the site of a popular flea market in Göttingen in 2010.

  • General view of Augsburg (Markus Siefer)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Which was the biggest evacuation?

    A 1.8-ton bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was found in the city center of Augsburg on December 20, 2016. The find prompted a large-scale bomb disposal operation and consequently the evacuation of over 54,000 people on December 25. To date, this remains the biggest evacuation for the removal of World War II unexploded ordnance in Germany.

  • Bomb disposal vans in Hanover (Getty Images/A. Koerner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What’s the latest?

    Authorities conducted another big bomb disposal operation in May 2017, with 50,000 residents in the northwestern city of Hanover forced to evacuate their homes. Thirteen unexploded ordnances from the 1940s were removed. Hanover was a frequent target of Allied bombing in the latter years of the war. On October 9, 1943, some 261,000 bombs were dropped on the city.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


DW recommends

Egypt police officer killed defusing bomb at Coptic church

A police officer was killed and two wounded in an explosion outside a Coptic church near Cairo. The attack comes less than two days before Egypt's Christians celebrate Coptic Christmas. (06.01.2019)  

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne

Thousands had to be evacuated from their homes after the discovery of a World War II bomb in the western German city of Cologne. Army experts were drafted in to defuse the device. (29.11.2018)  

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

Over 50,000 people were evacuated from the northern city of Hanover in May 2017, so that bombs from World War II could be defused. Even 72 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are still found across the country. (07.05.2017)  

Related content

Bauchaus Schrift

Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread 08.01.2019

Following World War I, artists all over the world proclaimed the "zero hour." The Bauhaus ideas centering around "a new design" were particularly influential — and they ended up spreading widely in the United States.

Brüssel EU-Parlament | Viktor Orban, Premierminister Ungarn

Hungary's Viktor Orban pushes for anti-migrant bloc to counter France and Germany 10.01.2019

Hungary's Viktor Orban hopes a right-wing alliance can help gain an anti-migrant majority in the European Parliament. The alliance was pitched by Italy's Matteo Salvini, whom Orban described as a "hero."

Calais Migranten in Frankreich

Child migrants struggle to survive northern France 12.01.2019

Around 250 unaccompanied minors are camped out in freezing temperatures on the northern coast of France. Living on the streets without proper access to food, they have reportedly endured regular attacks by police.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 