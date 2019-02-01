 German WW1 grenade found in potato shipment | News | DW | 03.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German WW1 grenade found in potato shipment

Employees at a Hong Kong crisp factory got a nasty shock when they discovered a World War I-era grenade in a pile of potatoes imported from France. The mud-coated device was likely left in a trench 100 years ago.

A Hong Kong policeman

A police bomb squad was called to the Calbee snacks factory in eastern Hong Kong after staff there found a hand grenade from the First World War inside a crate of French potatoes, police said.

Officers moved cars and piled sandbags around the 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) device before safely destroying it.

"The grenade was in an unstable condition because it has been previously discharged but failed to detonate," Superintendent Wilfred Wong Ho-hon told reporters.

Read moreGerman pensioner brings live WWII grenade to police station

Watch video 06:01
Now live
06:01 mins.

Meet the bomb disposal expert

Mistaken for a potato

The grenade, thought to be a German model, was encased in mud and hidden in a shipment of potatoes imported from France. Hong Kong University military historian Dave Macri said the weapon was probably buried beneath a former battlefield some 100 years ago.

"If it was covered in mud, the grenade was likely to have been left behind, dropped by soldiers there during the war, or left there after it was thrown," he told the South China Morning Post.

"The ditch was then filled up and used as a growing field, and the explosive was tossed into the mix of harvested potatoes ... and sent to Hong Kong."

Read moreHot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters

The discovery of wartime bombs or grenades is not uncommon in Hong Kong. During World War II, the city saw fierce battles between Japanese and British forces and was heavily bombed by the US and its allies.

  • Gloved hand holding bomb trigger (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Grundmann)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What is unexploded ordnance?

    Unexploded ordnance (UXO or sometimes also abbreviated to UO), unexploded bombs (UXBs), or explosive remnants of war (ERW) are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines and cluster munitions that did not explode when they were deployed. Unexploded ordnance still poses the risk of detonation, even decades after they were used or discarded.

  • Bombers over Dresden (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Why does Germany have a bomb problem?

    Between 1940 and 1945, US and British forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe. Half of those bombs targeted Germany. Experts estimate that close to a quarter of a million bombs did not explode due to technical faults. Thousands of these bombs are still hidden underground, sometimes a few meters down and sometimes just below the surface.

  • Map of where bombs are still suspected in Germany (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How big is the issue?

    The industrial Ruhr area and the Lower Rhine region were heavily bombed, as were the cities of Dresden, Hamburg and Hanover. So this is where most of the unexploded ordnance is found. Bombs are usually unearthed during construction work or are discovered during the examination of historical aerial images. Experts say it could still take decades to clear all of the remaining unexploded ordnance.

  • Bomb disposal experts in Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What happens when an unexploded bomb is found?

    When confronted with the discovery of an UXO, UO or a UXB, bomb disposal experts have to decide whether to defuse it or to carry out a controlled explosion. Many have lost their lives on the job. German authorities are under pressure to remove unexploded ordnance from populated areas. Experts argue that the bombs are becoming more dangerous as time goes by due to material fatigue.

  • Police officers guard memorial site (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    How many bomb disposal experts have died?

    Eleven bomb technicians have been killed in Germany since 2000, including three who died in a single explosion while trying to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb on the site of a popular flea market in Göttingen in 2010.

  • General view of Augsburg (Markus Siefer)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    Which was the biggest evacuation?

    A 1.8-ton bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was found in the city center of Augsburg on December 20, 2016. The find prompted a large-scale bomb disposal operation and consequently the evacuation of over 54,000 people on December 25. To date, this remains the biggest evacuation for the removal of World War II unexploded ordnance in Germany.

  • Bomb disposal vans in Hanover (Getty Images/A. Koerner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

    What’s the latest?

    Authorities conducted another big bomb disposal operation in May 2017, with 50,000 residents in the northwestern city of Hanover forced to evacuate their homes. Thirteen unexploded ordnances from the 1940s were removed. Hanover was a frequent target of Allied bombing in the latter years of the war. On October 9, 1943, some 261,000 bombs were dropped on the city.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


nm/jlw (AP, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

German drives WWII bomb to fire station

People in Germany are no strangers to finding WWII unexploded bombs in gardens or construction sites. Although it happens regularly, one man's relaxed approach to disposing of his find alarmed authorities. (10.08.2018)  

American tourist takes unexploded WWII munition to Vienna Airport

The woman thought the unexploded World War II shell she found could be taken home as a souvenir. She reportedly washed it in her hotel room to not get her clothes dirty, but wasn't worried about an explosion. (11.07.2018)  

Leverkusen pensioner brings live WWII grenade to police station

A 90-year-old German woman has caused a commotion after showing up at her local police station with a live explosive from World War II. The weapon had been sitting in her house for more than 75 years. (06.09.2018)  

Hot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters

The extreme heat pummeling Germany has helped unearth World War II bombs as water levels drop where battles were once fought. Police have warned against touching the grenades, mines and other possibly live explosives. (02.08.2018)  

Unexploded ordnance in Germany - a legacy of the Allied Forces

Over 50,000 people were evacuated from the northern city of Hanover in May 2017, so that bombs from World War II could be defused. Even 72 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are still found across the country. (07.05.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Meet the bomb disposal expert  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 