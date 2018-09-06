Leverkusen pensioner brings live WWII grenade to police station

A 90-year-old German woman has caused a commotion after showing up at her local police station with a live Soviet frag grenade from World War II. The weapon had been sitting in her house for more than 75 years.
A 90-year-old woman sent a Leverkusen police station into lockdown after entering the building holding a Russian grenade from the Second World War. Unbeknownst to the pensioner, the device was live.
"My husband brought the grenade back from the war in 1943," police quoted the woman as saying. "It's been sitting on a desk at home ever since."
Read more: WWII bomb forces Cologne evacuation
The woman reportedly decided to hand the explosive over to officers on Wednesday morning, saying that after the death of her husband she saw no reason to keep it.
Police evacuated the station and blocked off nearby roads for about two hours while bomb disposal experts did their work.
German authorities are no strangers to dealing with unexploded munitions, grenades and weapons from World War II. Thousands of bombs still lie beneath German cities and are regularly unearthed during construction work.
Leverkusen's police also issued a reminder to anyone else with such ordinances to call police and ask for specialists to come and dispose of them, rather than transporting them themselves.
Read more: Thousands evacuated from downtown Berlin as unexploded WWII bomb found
nm/msh (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
German authorities have conducted one of the largest bomb disposal operations since World War II. Bomb-disposal experts have defused three bombs discovered at a construction site. (07.05.2017)
Thousands of people were evacuated from downtown Berlin after an unexploded WWII bomb was discovered near the Jewish Museum. It was the second WWII bomb to be discovered in the area in a week. (30.10.2015)
A recently discovered WWII-era bomb has prompted a Christmas Day evacuation of 54,000 people in the German city of Augsburg. Specialists are standing by to disable the device. (25.12.2016)
Police have evacuated some 97 inmates from a Regensburg prison after an unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered nearby. Some 1,500 local residents were also ordered to leave so the bomb could be defused. (01.07.2017)