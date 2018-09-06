 Leverkusen pensioner brings live WWII grenade to police station | News | DW | 06.09.2018

News

Leverkusen pensioner brings live WWII grenade to police station

A 90-year-old German woman has caused a commotion after showing up at her local police station with a live Soviet frag grenade from World War II. The weapon had been sitting in her house for more than 75 years.

A grenade

A 90-year-old woman sent a Leverkusen police station into lockdown after entering the building holding a Russian grenade from the Second World War. Unbeknownst to the pensioner, the device was live.

"My husband brought the grenade back from the war in 1943," police quoted the woman as saying. "It's been sitting on a desk at home ever since."

Read moreWWII bomb forces Cologne evacuation 

The woman reportedly decided to hand the explosive over to officers on Wednesday morning, saying that after the death of her husband she saw no reason to keep it.

Police evacuated the station and blocked off nearby roads for about two hours while bomb disposal experts did their work.

German authorities are no strangers to dealing with unexploded munitions, grenades and weapons from World War II. Thousands of bombs still lie beneath German cities and are regularly unearthed during construction work.

Leverkusen's police also issued a reminder to anyone else with such ordinances to call police and ask for specialists to come and dispose of them, rather than transporting them themselves.

Read moreThousands evacuated from downtown Berlin as unexploded WWII bomb found

Watch video 03:03
Now live
03:03 mins.

Bomb disposal expert

nm/msh (AFP, dpa)

