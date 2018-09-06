Leverkusen pensioner brings live WWII grenade to police station

A 90-year-old woman sent a Leverkusen police station into lockdown after entering the building holding a Russian grenade from the Second World War. Unbeknownst to the pensioner, the device was live.

"My husband brought the grenade back from the war in 1943," police quoted the woman as saying. "It's been sitting on a desk at home ever since."

The woman reportedly decided to hand the explosive over to officers on Wednesday morning, saying that after the death of her husband she saw no reason to keep it.

Police evacuated the station and blocked off nearby roads for about two hours while bomb disposal experts did their work.

German authorities are no strangers to dealing with unexploded munitions, grenades and weapons from World War II. Thousands of bombs still lie beneath German cities and are regularly unearthed during construction work.

Leverkusen's police also issued a reminder to anyone else with such ordinances to call police and ask for specialists to come and dispose of them, rather than transporting them themselves.

