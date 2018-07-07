American tourist takes unexploded WWII munition to Vienna Airport

The woman thought the unexploded World War II shell she found could be taken home as a souvenir. She reportedly washed it in her hotel room to not get her things dirty, but wasn't worried about an explosion.
A 24-year-old American tourist caused panic at Vienna Airport when she put an unexploded World War II artillery shell in front of Austrian customs officials and asked whether the "souvenir" could be taken onboard her flight home.
Officials quickly called the bomb disposal unit to remove and dispose of the 7.5 caliber dud tank artillery shell. The incident shut down the arrival and luggage hall for 15 minutes.
Police said at no time were passengers under threat.
The 24-year-old was reported to prosecutors for negligent endangerment and fined €4,000 ($4,694).
The woman had found the World War II relic while hiking.
According to the Krone newspaper, the woman reportedly cleaned the artillery shell in her hotel room so as not to get her clothes dirty when she packed it up to take to the airport.
