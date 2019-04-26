 German woman tries to buy car with cash she printed at home | News | DW | 16.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German woman tries to buy car with cash she printed at home

A German woman's plan to save money on a car backfired after the dealership noticed something wasn't quite right with her method of payment.

Printer full of printed Euro notes

A German woman walked into a car dealership in the southwestern German city of Kaiserslautern on Friday ready to buy, but instead ended up riding in a police car after she was arrested when the dealership quickly noticed that her wad of €15,000 in cash was counterfeit.

But uncovering the woman's plan did not take much detective work. Local police said Monday that the 50 and 100-euro notes had been printed out on an ordinary ink jet printer, using ordinary printer paper.

After searching the 20-year-old woman's home in the nearby city of Pirmasens, police said they found a printer loaded with freshly printed "money," along with €13,000 worth of fake euros.

Read more: Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays

According to Germany's Federal Criminal Police (BKA), "imitating money with the intention of putting it on the market" is punishable by at least one year in prison. The state prosecutor has yet to issue criminal charges against the woman.

Although professional counterfeiters use highly sophisticated equipment, the BKA said that amateurs can easily access counterfeiting equipment online, and that "no special knowledge" is necessary. The 50-euro note is the most counterfeited.

Read more: Europe introduces new €100 and €200 notes

In its most recent report on counterfeit euros in Germany, the BKA said that 54,000 counterfeit cases were reported in 2018, with 99,900 banknotes amounting to more than €17 million pulled from circulation.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:51

Damaged banknotes

DW recommends

Europe introduces new €100 and €200 notes

The new bills have been designed to be harder to counterfeit. The overhaul of the paper currency is now complete. (28.05.2019)  

Eurozone banks stop issuing €500 notes, but cash-loving Germany delays

Germans love their cash and many were not happy when the European Central Bank decided to stop issuing the €500 note. As the rest of the eurozone says goodbye, Germany is delaying its final farewell until April. (27.01.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Damaged banknotes  

Related content

Euro-Scheine

Germany and Austria stop issuing €500 bank notes 26.04.2019

The last of Europe's central banks have stopped issuing the large-denomination bank note. Germany and Austria were given longer than their European neighbors as the bill was used comparatively often.

Symbolbild Zulassungsverbote Verbrennungsmotoren

Germany's dirty diesel cars en route for Eastern Europe 24.08.2017

Car owners in Germany can claim a rebate of up to 10,000 euros when they trade in their old diesel car for a new car. Many of the old vehicles may end up in Poland – and put pressure on car dealerships.

Deutschland Autohersteller Opel - Firmenlogo

German prosecutors raid Opel offices in diesel probe 15.10.2018

Another day, another chapter in Germany's never-ending Dieselgate story. This time it's the French-owned Opel feeling the heat, as German prosecutors raid their offices in the country as part of an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement