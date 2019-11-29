German upper house blocks part of government climate package

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The measures proposed to ensure Germany meets its carbon emissions goals had come in for a great deal of criticism.
As part of a fresh round of global climate protests, demonstrations are planned in more than 500 German cities — from Aachen to Zwickau. In Berlin alone, over 50,000 protesters are expected in the government district.
Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.
The German government is proposing a climate protection package that will cost billions of euros. The country is wealthy, but there are already concerns over how to fund the measures.
