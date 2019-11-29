 German upper house blocks part of government climate package | News | DW | 29.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German upper house blocks part of government climate package

The measures proposed to ensure Germany meets its carbon emissions goals had come in for a great deal of criticism.

Smokestack chimneys

more to come...

Related content

Australien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day

Climate change protests: Marches worldwide ahead of UN talks 29.11.2019

As part of a fresh round of global climate protests, demonstrations are planned in more than 500 German cities — from Aachen to Zwickau. In Berlin alone, over 50,000 protesters are expected in the government district.

Friday for Future Klimastreik Berlin

German parliament approves climate protection plan 15.11.2019

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030.

Symbolbild Geld Steuereinnahmen

Is Germany too stingy to fund the fight against climate change? 20.09.2019

The German government is proposing a climate protection package that will cost billions of euros. The country is wealthy, but there are already concerns over how to fund the measures.

Advertisement