German torture trial: A Syrian opposition legend speaks out

The austere Chamber 128 of the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz is located just a stone's throw away from the idyllic promenade along the bank of the River Rhine. Since April, it has been the setting for an unprecedented trial investigating the horrors of Syria's torture chambers – and the role played by the main defendant, Anwar R., in Assad's system of oppression and persecution. The charges include crimes against humanity, 58 counts of murder, and at least 4,000 cases of torture.

The sheer scale of the trial is overwhelming. Many witnesses, survivors of torture and dehumanization of the worst kind, have already delivered their testimony. And, in order to protect their identities, former members of the Syrian intelligence services have kept their faces hidden behind masks as they faced questioning on what they know about the notorious al-Khatib prison in Damascus. Investigators from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and officials from the Foreign Ministry in Berlin have also faced questioning.

On day 26 of the trial earlier this week, expectations ran high as one of the figureheads of the Syrian opposition finally stepped into the witness box: Riad Seif.

Filmmaker Feras Fayyad has been called as a witness in Koblenz

From businessman to figurehead

Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad had traveled from Berlin to Koblenz in order to see and to hear in person what this crucial witness had to say. "After all, Riad Seif and the Syrian regime share a long history," says Fayyad. At the beginning of June, the

35-year-old had himself become one of the first victims of the abuse that took place at al-Khatib to deliver testimony. "What Seif can tell us is important if we are to understand the context of the conflict and the non-violent resistance," adds Fayyad.

The 73-year-old Riad Seif was once both a model businessman in Syria and, for many years, a political dissident. But there is something else that makes his biography so unusual: Riad Seif played a central role in making it possible for Anwar R., a former colonel in Syria's dissident repression machinery and ex head of al-Khatib, to enter Germany in 2014 on a visa issued by the German embassy in Amman.

The astonishing transformation of Anwar R.

There can be no doubt that Anwar R. went through an astonishing transformation after making his way, together with his family, to Jordan in 2012. In exile, the man who is today fifty-seven, joined the opposition, establishing close contact to Ahmad al-Jarba, then President of the Syrian National Coalition. Then, in 2014, he was even part of al-Jarba's Delegation to the UN Peace Conference in Geneva.

Defector? War criminal? Both? Anwar R. in court in Koblenz

An official from the Berlin Foreign Ministry had already confirmed this role in the opposition on day four of the trial. Speaking at the end of April, she had also testified that she had discovered from relevant files that somebody from within the ranks of the Syrian opposition has helped to secure R's arrival in Germany. That person was none other that Riad Seif.

Video interrogation

Seif's interrogation took place via a video link. The 73-year-old is seriously ill, making it impossible for him to travel to Koblenz. So, he is seen sitting in front of a camera in a Berliner District Court. Blue jacket, white shirt, short grey hair. At his side: his interpreter and his lawyer.

The presiding judge, Anne Kerber, begins by asking Riad Seif for details of his past. And he appears happy to answer, describing the modest circumstances of his childhood, which did not however prevent him from becoming his country's leading textiles manufacturer in the 1970s. He also talks about how, in the 1990s, he then cooperated with the German sports goods manufacturer Adidas. And how he set up a unique social partnership with his workforce. The kind of thing that had never been seen before in Syria. He goes on to describe how, until this time, he had been focused on his work and nothing else. How, despite the fact that he never even read a newspaper, he was almost accidentally voted in as a member of the Syrian parliament in 1994. And, how he was involved in his first brushes with power.

Damascus Spring

Seif reports how, after the death of Syrian strongman Hafiz al-Assad in the summer of 2000, he used his office in the Syrian capital to join with others in launching what became known as the "Damascus Spring." In his house, Seif founded the "National Dialogue Forum."

Every Wednesday, hundreds of people met there to discuss political change and how to achieve it. There were lectures and discussions. Initially, after his father's death, Syria's new leader Bashar al-Assad did not repress the new mood. But then, according to Seif's interpreter: "he panicked."

For his part, Seif ignored all warnings and set up a new political party. The result was not surprising: in September 2001, he was arrested. And he was still in prison in 2003 when he was awarded the Weimar Peace Prize. It was not until Januar, 2006, that the dissident was released. His business, in the meantime, was in ruins.

But if anything, the time he spent in prison only seems to have made him more determined than ever before to challenge the regime. A dispatch from the US embassy in Damascus published by Wikileaks shows that Seif met with American diplomats just days after his release. It seems to show how Seif was again to set up a new party and outlined how the United States might support the process of political change in Syria.

Attempted murders

Seif talks about repeated arrests. And: warnings against meetings with either diplomats or journalists. And: further arrests. From the spring of 2011, he takes part in demonstrations. He describes how he was attacked by groups of thugs. For example, in the fall of 2011: "They wanted to kill me. They beat me with iron bars."

As a result of those beatings, Seif's right hand sometimes trembles. His voice though is firm. It is only when she asks him about his flight from Syria, that this man, so far so unbending, breaks out in tears. The hearing is briefly interrupted.

Anti-Assad protesters took to the streets in Damascus in 2011

Seif knows very well: it was on June 13th, 2012, that he left his homeland. During the previous night, his house had come under gunfire. His journey initially took him to Cairo and from there on to Berlin.

In August of that year, Seif meets with the then German Foreign Minister, Guido Westerwelle. "I especially respected Riad Seif's commitment and self-sacrifice in pushing for a democratic, civil and just Syria," said Westerwelle about Seif, who quickly became one of the most prominent figures in the Syrian opposition in exile.

Help for defectors

In the same year, Seif first heard about Anwar R.. The contact between the two came via an old friend of his son from intelligence circles. He had reported hearing about how a former intelligence service colonel had ended up stranded in Jordan and fearing for his life.

Riad Seif wanted to help. He passed on to the Foreign Minister in Berlin all documents related to R. The understanding was that the Syrian opposition was always interested in defectors. And: it was expected that R. would provide especially valuable information. But, as Riad Seif freely admits, Anwar R. never came up with the goods.

Seif has a hunch about why Anwar R. turned his back on the Assad regime: R.'s home town is Hula, the site of the first large-scale massacre in the Syrian Civil War. In May, 2012, over 100 people were massacred there. Seif guesses that Anwar R.'s family could have put him under pressure to stop collaborating with the regime.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. Turkey has launched multiple military offensives targeting Kurdish militias.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



A trial that leaves nobody unmoved

The Syrians present in the Koblenz courtroom are skeptical about Anwar R.'s reinvention as an opposition supporter. In general, they point out, defectors tend to openly break with the regime – on camera. They hand in their identity cards, badges, and other insignia of their office and their power. And they clearly explain why they are turning their backs on the regime. Exile Syrians were keen to point out that there was no such video from Anwar R.

Trial observers were clearly deeply impressed by Riad Seif's contribution as a witness. Despite his poor health, he faced up to questioning that lasting more than four hours. When it was all over, Riad Seif looked exhausted. It is a trial that leaves nobody unmoved.

Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.