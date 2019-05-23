German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss with fraud over 'dieselgate'

Audi's ex-boss Rupert Stadler has been charged with fraud over the 'dieselgate' scandal.

Prosecutors in Munich said on Wednesday the 56 year old, who was arrested last year for his connection to the scandal, faces charges of "fraud, indirect discrimination and false advertising."

It is alleged that Stadler was partly responsible for Audi's decision to sell diesel vehicles with illegally manipulated emission values, which allowed the company to cut costs, and seemingly keep to regulations on diesel emission.

He is charged with having knowledge about the illegal manipulation by "the end of September 2015 at the latest," the prosecution said. Despite this, he allowed the process to continue.

Three salesmen also face charges of knowingly producing motors for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen with so-called emissions-compliance "defeat devices."

More to follow