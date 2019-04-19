 Porsche fined 535 million euros over diesel scandal | News | DW | 07.05.2019

News

Porsche fined 535 million euros over diesel scandal

German prosecutors have levied a huge fine on carmaker Porsche for dereliction of duty in the emissions-cheating scandal that has engulfed parent company Volkswagen.

Porsche Logo

German carmaker and Volkswagen (VW) subsidiary Porsche was ordered to pay a €535 million ($598 million) fine on Tuesday for its part in the "Dieselgate" scandal.

It is the latest in a host of fines against VW for the use of software to hide the true level of harmful emissions by diesel cars.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


Prosecutors in Stuttgart said the carmaker had "abstained from a legal challenge" against the decision.

rt/nm (AFP, dpa)

