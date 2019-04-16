 Volkswagen manager faces new probe over illegal bonuses | News | DW | 21.04.2019

News

Volkswagen manager faces new probe over illegal bonuses

A VW manager, charged recently alongside former CEO Martin Winterkorn, is now being investigated over nearly $1 million in bonuses. The huge cash pile was paid after the Dieselgate emissions scandal came to light.

VW logo (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

A former top Volkswagen manager is being investigated on suspicion of breach of trust after he received huge bonuses from the German auto giant in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal.

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that the manager who specialized in technical development for the Wolfsburg-based car firm is facing a preliminary probe over whether he received unjustified gratuities.

The German business daily Handelsblatt later partly identified the manager as Hanno J. He was one of four executives charged on Monday along with ex-VW chief Martin Winterkorn for their roles in the emissions-cheating affair.

Read more: Opinion: The lies of Martin Winterkorn

Fraud charges against former VW CEO Winterkorn

Investigators believe he was one of the main drivers of the scam. All five VW executives deny the allegations.

As well as facing from six months to 10 years in jail if found guilty, the executive may have to forfeit any bonuses earned from sales based on the manipulation, a statement from the public prosecutor's office in the city of Braunschweig said following the earlier charges.

The new probe concerns payments that VW continued to make to Hanno J. even after the scandal broke. While other top executives implicated in Dieselgate had their contracts terminated, Hanno J. continued to work for VW and, on top of his salary, received bonuses of €866,000 ($974,000) between 2016 and 2018, according to Bild.

Read more: European Commission finds German automakers illegally colluded on emissions technology

Handelsblatt said prosecutors were also likely to focus on VW executives who approved the high bonus payments.

A VW spokesman confirmed Sunday that the preliminary investigation was underway.

VW beats expectations with record sales

Dieselgate erupted in September 2015 when it emerged that the German carmaker had programmed computers in its vehicles to detect when they were being tested and altered the running of diesel engines to conceal the true level of emissions.

Volkswagen has already incurred costs of €29 billion related to the scandal, much of that in the United States by way of fines, compensation and buyback schemes.

Read more: As Dieselgate scandal widens, will Germany finally tackle transport emissions?

In Germany, it has paid €1.8 billion in two fines. The company is also facing cases brought by hundreds of thousands of customers in Germany wanting compensation for having bought vehicles whose emissions were manipulated.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

