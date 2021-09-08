Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Porsche is an iconic German automaker with deep roots in Germany extending all the way back to 1931. Its high-performance sports cars, such as the 911, are a regular feature of the international racing scene.
The company is headquartered in the southern German city of Stuttgart. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, of which most of the shares are owned by Porsche Automobil Holding SE. This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving Porsche.