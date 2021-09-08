Porsche is an iconic German automaker with deep roots in Germany extending all the way back to 1931. Its high-performance sports cars, such as the 911, are a regular feature of the international racing scene.

The company is headquartered in the southern German city of Stuttgart. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, of which most of the shares are owned by Porsche Automobil Holding SE.