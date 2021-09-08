Visit the new DW website

Porsche

Porsche is an iconic German automaker with deep roots in Germany extending all the way back to 1931. Its high-performance sports cars, such as the 911, are a regular feature of the international racing scene.

The company is headquartered in the southern German city of Stuttgart. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, of which most of the shares are owned by Porsche Automobil Holding SE. This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving Porsche.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Baden-Württemberg

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg 08.09.2021

Many things that originated in Baden-Württemberg have made it world famous: from cuckoo clocks to Black Forest gateau, from Mercedes to Porsche. Get to know the federal state of hardworking gourmets.

EU antitrust watchdog fines Germany carmakers 08.07.2021

The EU has levied €875 million in fines against Germany's biggest carmakers for colluding to curb the use of emission technology. It's the latest black eye for the German auto industry in its emissions scandal.
ARCHIV - Der Auspuff eines Porsche Cayenne ist am 04.11.2015 in Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) neben einem Logo des Fahrzeugherstellers zu sehen. (zu dpa «Betrug beim Diesel? - Ermittler nehmen Porsche ins Visier» vom 10.07.2017) Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Porsche to produce fuel 'as clean' as electric vehicles 06.03.2021

Although the German luxury carmaker is making huge investments in electromobility, Porsche says its cleaner synthetic fuel will allow older models of its performance car range to stay on the road for longer.
dpatopbilder - Ein Mann liegt am 17.10.2017 auf dem Württemberg in Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) auf einem Sockel der Grabkapelle Württemberg, im Hintergrund sind das Mercedes-Benz Werk Untertürkheim und Teile der Stadt Stuttgart zu sehen. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany from A to Z: Stuttgart 28.09.2020

We are taking a tour through Germany and every week we'll introduce you to a new town, guided by the alphabet. This time S takes us to Stuttgart, the capital city of Baden-Württemberg.
DW Business - international

DW Business - international 27.12.2019

UFO warning strike knocks Germanwings out of the sky - Car sector focuses on innovation

DW Business Africa 27.12.2019

Investment in Africa - Lufthansa, Eurowings cabin staff ready to strike - Car sector focuses on innovation
28.05.2019, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Das Logo von Porsche ist am Verwaltungsgebäude durch das Geäst eines Baumes zu sehen. Bei einer Razzia haben am Morgen Staatsanwaltschaft, Steuerfahndung und Landeskriminalamt verschiedene Standorte der VW-Tochter Porsche und Finanzbehörden durchsucht. Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Porsche begins online sales 28.10.2019

Until now, it had only been possible to buy the vehicles directly from a dealer. Porsche predicts that 10% of all sales will be conducted online by 2025.

Porsche trains out-of-work Filipinos 09.10.2019

More than a million young Filipinos are unemployed. German luxury carmaker Porsche is funding vocational training courses for those who can't afford to go to college.
07.09.2019, Berlin: Ein zerstörter SUV wird auf einen Abschleppwagen gehoben. Im Stadtteil Mitte waren bei einem schweren Verkehrsunfall vier Menschen getötet worden. Der Geländewagen war über einen Gehweg und durch einen Bauzaun in ein Baugrundstück gerast und hatte dabei Passanten getötet. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Berliners call for SUV ban after fatal traffic accident 08.09.2019

Four people were killed in Berlin when a Porsche SUV veered onto a sidewalk. While hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening, environmental protection organizations called for a ban on SUV vehicles.
ARCHIV - Das damalige Audi-Vorstandsmitglied (Technische Entwicklung) Ferdinand Piech neben einem Audi (Archivfoto aus dem Jahr 1982). Foto: AUDI NSU Auto Union AG (Nur s/w) dpa (zu dpa: Abtritt eines Übervaters - Ferdinand Piëch verlässt Volkswagen vom 25.04.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A career in cars — Ferdinand Piech 27.08.2019

For decades, Ferdinand Porsche's grandson was a leading light in Germany's car industry. Without Ferdinand Piech, there'd be no Porsche 917, no Audi quattro, no Bugatti Veyron, and possibly no VW as we know it.
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 19.08.2019

Hongkong Peaceful Protest - Mooncakes in Hong Kong reflect themes of protest - Vintage Porsche fails to sell amid auction confusion

German carmakers want the government to help promote e-cars 24.06.2019

The German automotive industry opted for electric vehicles very late. Now, they're playing catch-up with a little help from the state.
21.02.2019 The headquarters and the logo of German luxury car maker Porsche AG are seen in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on February 21, 2019. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany: Porsche offices raided in corruption probe 28.05.2019

Prosecutors have said that six people, some in "leadership" roles, could be charged with breach of trust. Secret information from the tax office was allegedly passed to a financial advisor within the company.
Die neue Halbleiterfabrik von Bosch in Reutlingen (undatiertes Handout). Mit der größten Investition in der Unternehmensgeschichte will sich der Automobilzulieferer Bosch Anteile am wachsenden Markt für Auto-Elektronik sichern. An diesem Donnerstag (18.03.2010) öffnet in Reutlingen die 600 Millionen Euro teure Halbleiterfabrik. In der letzten Ausbaustufe sollen dort von 2016 an rund 800 Mitarbeiter jeden Tag bis zu eine Million Mikrochips herstellen. Foto: Marius Becker dpa/lhe (zu lsw 7214 vom 16.03.2010) | Verwendung weltweit

Bosch pays 90-million-euro fine over diesel scandal 23.05.2019

The penalty may be significantly less than the ones handed out to Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, but auto parts supplier Bosch has become the latest big-name casualty of the "Dieselgate" scandal.
This is the Porsche logo on a wheel on a 2019 Porsche Macan automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) |

Porsche fined 535 million euros over diesel scandal 07.05.2019

German prosecutors have levied a huge fine on carmaker Porsche for dereliction of duty in the emissions-cheating scandal that has engulfed parent company Volkswagen.
A Mercedes- Benz GLB car is displayed during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song.

Shanghai shows auto industry in transformation 17.04.2019

27% of all new passenger cars sold worldwide are sold in China, though Q1 car sales there fell. But German premium carmakers have been able to buck that trend. They unveiled many world premieres at the Auto Shanghai.
