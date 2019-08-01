 German police say 71 officers injured during deportations | News | DW | 04.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German police say 71 officers injured during deportations

Germany's federal police force has said 71 of its officers were injured last year while carrying out deportations, according to a media report. The injuries, for the most part, were not severe.

German police escorting a man at the airport slated for deportation (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/S. Puchner)

Germany's federal police have said "of the 284 officers attacked during repatriations, 71 were injured" in 2018, according to a report Sunday in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The figures only pertain to incidents related to deportation flights, for which the federal police are responsible. Germany's state-level police handle transportation to the airport for people slated to be deported.

There were 274 recorded instances of officers being attacked in 2017.

Read more: Are deportations from Germany on the rise?

Usually not severe

Ernst Walter, union leader for the federal police, told the Welt am Sonntag that officers endured "kicks, hits and head-butts during deportations." He added that the injuries were usually not severe, because the officers were specially trained to deal with such situations.

The exact "type or severity of the injury" was not recorded.

Watch video 02:13

Germany approves tougher deportation laws

There is one known recent case of an officer in Munich falling and breaking his kneecap when a 26-year-old man from Sierra Leone slated for deportation panicked while on a set of plane stairs.

Read more: Afghans deported from Germany face violence, other perils

Decline in deportations

According to Federal Interior Ministry figures for last year, 23,617 rejected asylum-seekers were deported in 2018, less than the two years prior.

Roughly 31,000 deportations in that same period failed for various reasons, often because of missing travel documents. A total of 1,637 deportations had to be called off due to "acts of resistance" at airports.

dr/cmk (KNA, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: 1.8 million people sought humanitarian protection in 2018

Germany's Central Register of Foreigners registered 1.8 million people seeking protection in 2018. Most of those who had protection status came from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. (18.07.2019)  

Dutch church holds never-ending vigil to protect family from deportation

At a small church in The Hague, thousands of worshippers have been praying nonstop for nearly two months in an effort to protect Armenian asylum-seekers from deportation. But the government refuses to budge. (18.12.2018)  

Are deportations from Germany on the rise?

German's amended laws on migration and asylum will soon come into force. This includes legislation to facilitate deportations. But what is going to change? Answers to the most important questions. (01.08.2019)  

Germany's list of 'safe countries of origin' and what it means

People from Germany's list of "safe" countries rarely have the right to asylum. DW looks at what the list means with regard to asylum law in Germany and why some view parts of it with skepticism. (15.02.2019)  

Afghans deported from Germany face violence, other perils

Since 2016, Germany has deported about 600 Afghans whose applications for asylum were rejected. When they land, they are given €150 and left to fend for themselves. Observers say this practice is irresponsible. (26.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Stricter asylum rules to go into effect in Germany  

Germany approves tougher deportation laws  

Related content

Abschiebung nach Afghanistan

Are deportations from Germany on the rise? 01.08.2019

Germany’s amended laws on migration and asylum will soon come into force. This includes legislation to facilitate deportations. But what is going to change? Answers to the most important questions.

Symbolbild Mexiko Geflüchtete aus afrikanischen Ländern

Halfway round the world by plane: Africa's new migration route 02.08.2019

Migrants using traditional routes from Africa to Europe often fail to reach their destinations. Smugglers now offer new options, such as taking migrants to faraway countries by plane.

Brasilien Daten-Leck - Moro vor dem Senat

The Brazilian justice minister's dubious deportation decree 30.07.2019

Justice Minister Sergio Moro wants Brazil to deport "dangerous foreigners." Observers believe that the threat is aimed at the US journalist Glenn Greenwald, whose Intercept has aggressively reported on Moro's conduct.

Advertisement