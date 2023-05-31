German police raid far-right soccer hooligan group

German police have conducted raids against a burgeoning criminal group linked to the far right. Officials say the group, "Strong Youth," comprises members of the ultra scene of a local football club.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said police had swooped in morning raids to arrest three suspects linked to violent crime in the eastern German state of Saxony.

The raids targeted the fledgling "Starke Jugend" (Strong Youth) criminal group, which officials have connected to the far-right scene and ultra fans of a regional soccer club.

What we know so far

Police and prosecutors in Saxony's state capital Dresden said search warrants were executed on five suspects during the operation in the Erzgebirge (Ore Mountains) region.

The investigations are directed against some 34 suspects between the ages of 17 and 23. They are alleged to have formed the group from the football club's hooligan scene by February last year at the latest.

Their alleged aim was to commit robberies and other violent crimes against supporters of other soccer clubs, as well as violence against police officers. Offenses already on record are said to include aggravated breach of the peace and grievous bodily harm.

German intelligence classifies AfD youth wing as 'extremist' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Both police and prosecutors said four of the five suspects who were raided by investigators had already committed right-wing extremist crimes. These include incitement of the people and the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations.

rc/kb (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.