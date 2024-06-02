German police officer injured in Mannheim knife attack dies

A police officer has succumbed to his injuries after intervening in a knife attack earlier this week at an anti-Islam political rally. He had been in a coma with stab wounds to the back of the head.

A German police officer died of his injuries after being stabbed several times while trying to pull somebody clear of a knife attack in Mannheim on Friday , police and prosecutors said in a joint statement late on Sunday.

The 29-year-old officer had been in hospital in a coma following the attack.

"He underwent an emergency operation immediately after the crime and was put into an artificial coma, but succumbed to his serious injuries late in the afternoon on Sunday, June 2," the joint statement said. "We mourn a police officer who gave his life for our safety."

What do we know about the suspect?

A 25-year-old man was filmed stabbing the police officer and five members of the anti-Islam citizen's movement calling itself PAX Europa at a booth in the city center the group had set up.

Investigators earlier said the suspect was an Afghan citizen who had been resident in Germany for around a decade. He had no criminal record and had not come to law enforcement's attention in the past, they said.

The suspect was eventually shot by police. As of Saturday evening, he was alive but in hospital and in no fit state to be interrogated, according to investigators. As a result, they said, his motives and the reason for his attack were not yet clear.

msh/ab (AFP, dpa)