Germany: Knife attack in Mannheim, suspect shot

May 31, 2024

Several people were injured after a knife-wielding assailant reportedly attacked a right-wing protest in Germany's Mannheim.

An ambulance and a fire truck at the scene in Mannheim
Police said first responders and a rescue helicopter have been deployed to the sceneImage: Rene Priebe/dpa/picture alliance

A police officer was reportedly among the people injured during a stabbing rampage in the German city of Mannheim on Friday around midday.

Police said that a "firearm was used against the attacker," injuring the suspect. They said there was no further danger to the public.

"First responders, emergency services and a rescue helicopter have been deployed," they said.

The attack reportedly took place during a right-wing demonstration on one of Mannheim central squares. Videos from the scene show a policeman shooting the suspect as the alleged assailant was grappling with another man.

Two police officers at the central Mannheim square
At least one officer sustained injuries during the attackImage: Rene Priebe/dpa/picture alliance

In an online statement, police said they could not immediately provide details on the number of the victims or the severity of the injuries.

However, local newspaper Mannheimer Morgen cited a police spokesman as saying that one of the officers on the scene sustained severe injuries.

Outspoken Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger was due to speak at the event, which is a part of his "Open Eyes" tour. His organization Pax Europa said Stürzenberger was among those injured.

More to come…

dj/ab (dpa, Reuters, AP)