German police launch manhunt after brazen airport heist

Police are searching for three men who attempted to rob a money transport truck at Cologne-Bonn airport in western Germany. The masked men shot and seriously wounded at least one security guard.
German police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a money transport truck at Cologne-Bonn international airport.
At least one security guard was shot during the attempted robbery and has life-threatening injuries, police said.
Cologne police said the suspects fled the scene and later set their car on fire on the outskirts of the German city.
"This morning at around 09:15 (0815 UTC), three masked and armed men raised a money transporter," police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes said. "There were shots. An employee of the (money transport) company was severely injured by at least one shot to the thigh."
What we know so far:
More to follow.
ls/amp (dpa, AP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
2018 broke all the records: more people than ever spent their holidays in Germany. Among the visitors from abroad, nearly three quarters of overnight stays were by other Europeans. (05.03.2019)