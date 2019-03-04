German police launch manhunt after brazen airport heist

German police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a money transport truck at Cologne-Bonn international airport.

At least one security guard was shot during the attempted robbery and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cologne police said the suspects fled the scene and later set their car on fire on the outskirts of the German city.

"This morning at around 09:15 (0815 UTC), three masked and armed men raised a money transporter," police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes said. "There were shots. An employee of the (money transport) company was severely injured by at least one shot to the thigh."

What we know so far:

The robbery occurred near the arrivals area of Cologne-Bonn airport.

One security guard was shot and wounded. He was transported to a hospital and has undergone surgery.

The assailants fled the scene. They later set fire to the car.

Flights are not affected.

More to follow.

The armed men fled in an Audi, then set fire to it on the outskirts of Cologne

ls/amp (dpa, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.