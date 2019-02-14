'Fake police' steal hundreds of thousands from Germany's elderly

Germany's Federal Police Office working alongside Turkish authorities has led to the arrest of dozens of suspects believed to be calling elderly Germans and pretending to be police officers, local media reported on Thursday. The tricksters are believed to have relieved pensioners of hundreds of thousands of euros by posing as officials.

For months, city and state police forces have been warning residents to be careful of calls from con artists claiming to be from the security services:

Munich police recently issued a call for citizens to warn their elderly, isolated neighbors that not to assume anyone is a police officer unless they are standing before them with a badge:

According to a press release from police in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the scam ran like this: someone who spoke perfect German, but actually located in Turkey, would use spoofing software to make it look like a call was coming from the telephone number 110, the national emergency hotline. Then, they would tell the victims that they were being targeted by thieves or home invaders. The pensioners were then advised to allow their "colleagues" to come "secure their valuables," or to transfer their money to another account.

The criminal syndicate, which worked out of the Turkish cities of Izmir, Denizli, and Istanbul, is believed to have stolen at least 780,000 euros ($879,000) from 63 German pensioners. Across Germany, more than 3,946 calls from fake police officers have been logged by the authorities.

In December, Turkish authorities arrested 58 suspects in connection with the crimes.

NRW saw its most recent case of the scam as late as Wednesday, when an 87-year-old woman in the town of Plettenberg was called by someone claiming to be from Germany's investigative BKA police force. The "officer" told her that she was suspected of money laundering and had to send away the money in cash. Luckily, the woman was slightly skeptical and told her son of the incident before she mailed her money. Her son then got in touch with police.