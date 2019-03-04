 More tourists in Germany than ever in 2018 | DW Travel | DW | 05.03.2019

Travel

More tourists in Germany than ever in 2018

2018 broke all the records: more people than ever spent their holidays in Germany. Among the visitors from abroad, nearly three quarters of overnight stays were by other Europeans.

  • Tourists in front of Brandenburg Gate, Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Berlin is still sexy

    Berlin's power to fascinate is unbroken. 13.5 million people visited the German capital in 2018. Even though city promoters are now concentrating more on cultural tourism than on party-goers, both are possible in Berlin: exploring the eventful history of the city during the day and hitting one of the legendary clubs or discos after nightfall.

  • Tourists in Dresden (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Steinberg)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Dresden Baroque

    Saxony is in vogue with tourists from both Europe and overseas. In 2018 more foreign visitors than ever strolled over Brühl's Terrace to the Zwinger Palace and the rebuilt Frauenkirche. Leipzig, with its musical history and institutions, and the Erzgebirge mountains were also popular destinations in Saxony, though Saxon Switzerland registered the highest growth, with a plus of ten percent.

  • Oktoberfest, Munich (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Munich's Oktoberfest

    Beer just goes with Bavaria. Huge quantities of it flow every year at Munich's Oktoberfest, which increased its attendance slightly in 2018, with 6.3 million visitors. Once again, Bavaria was the state most popular with tourists from abroad. The New York Times has recommended its theatres, museums and opera houses, putting Munich far in front in Germany in its arts and ambiance.

  • Binz, Rügen (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

    Resorts with beaches on the Baltic Sea, like Binz on the island of Rügen, Hanseatic cities like Stralsund and Rostock, pristine nature in the interior — in the hot summer of 2018 Mecklenburg-West Pomerania led the pack where growth in overnight stays by German tourists was concerned.

  • Black Forrest (picture-alliance/W. Rothermel)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Baden-Württemberg

    In 2018 this state in southwest Germany achieved a record number of overnight stays, just under 55 million. A traditional destination is still in fashion: the Black Forest, the country's largest low mountain range. In 2018, tourists from abroad traveled here mainly from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France .

  • Reiseziel Deutschland Schloss Neuschwanstein (picture-alliance/dpa/K. J. Hildenbrand)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Royal castles and palaces

    Nobody knows exactly how many thousands of castles and palaces there are in Germany. What's certain is that Neuschwanstein in Bavaria is the best known. In 2018, despite restoration works inside, 1.5 million visitors went to see the castle built by the Bavarian "Fairytale King," Ludwig II.

  • Vineyard, Frankonia (DW/C. Schuh)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Wine tourism

    Cellar tours, walks with vintners and wine tastings – wine tourism is all the rage, whether in the Rheinhessen region, Franconia or along the Moselle. A tenth of wine tourists come from abroad, especially from the Netherlands and US. On average, they spend more than other tourists: more than 5.5 billion euros annually — thus securing about 75,000 jobs.

  • River Elbe and Magdeburg cathedral (picture-alliance/imagebroker/A. Vitting)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    River cruises

    Although controversial from an ecological point of view, river cruises are booming — not just on the Danube and Rhine, but also on the Elbe between Dresden and Hamburg. A popular place to stop off is the 1200-year-old Elbe metropolis of Magdeburg, with its cathedral and the Green Citadel, a building designed by the Austrian-born artist and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

  • Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas Village, Rothenburg ob der Tauber (picture-alliance/imagebroker/W. Dieterich)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    Romantic Rothenburg

    Nowadays there are Christmas markets all over the world, but the only one that lasts 365 days is at Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas Village in Rothenburg ob der Tauber. That and the medieval look of the town make it especially popular with tourists from the US and Asia. Two million visitors come here annually. In 2018 there were even more: overnight stays were up by more than ten percent.

  • Bauhaus building, Dessau (Stiftung Bauhaus Dessau/Y. Tenschert)

    Ten reasons tourists love Germany

    The outlook for 2019

    In 2019, Germany is celebrating the centenary of the Bauhaus, the famous school of architecture and design. Exhibitions are taking place not only in large cities such as Berlin, but also in Weimar and Dessau (picture). With the opening of their Bauhaus museums, the towns hope to attract record numbers of visitors in 2019.

    Author: Frederike Müller


Berlin again topped the list when it came to European tourists.

Almost half of the visitors came from abroad, mainly from Britain, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, but also from the US.

With a total of 13.5 million visitors and 33 million overnight stays, Berlin was once again able to consolidate its position as Europe's third-placed destination.

After the number of tourists more than doubled from 1992 to 2017, Berlin's tourism planners are now making efforts to use an app to channel the flocks of visitors to its outer districts.

Backpackers by the Brandenburg Gate

Backpackers by the Brandenburg Gate

Surprisingly, the state of Saxony scored high with foreign tourists. For the first time, it welcomed more than a million international visitors, who booked just under 2.2 million overnight stays.

Hans-Jürgen Goller, managing director of tourism marketing in Saxony, is delighted: "With this, Saxony again had higher growth in the number of overnight stays than Germany as a whole." 

Ninth record year in a row

The boom in tourism for Germany as a holiday destination continued in 2018. The exceptionally warm and sunny summer created the perfect conditions. With balmy temperatures and perfect swimming weather, many Germans decided on a staycation – holidaying in the own country, on the coasts of the North and Baltic Seas.

Mecklenburg-West Pomerania in particular rose in popularity among Germans. According to the Federal Statistics Office, the  number of overnight stays between Sylt and the Alps reached about 477 million in all – a rise of four percent and an all-time high.

Beaches near Rügen

Beaches near Rügen

The number of international visitors accounted for 87.7 million of the overnight stays. That was 3.8 million more than in 2017.

That means Germany was able to increase its appeal as a destination for the ninth time in a row in 2018.

It's especially striking that Germany was able to further develop its position as a holiday destination among Europeans, according to Petra Hedorfer, CEO of the German National Tourist Board.

About three quarters of all foreign visitors who spent their holidays in Germany came from Europe.

Souvenirs from Berlin

Souvenirs from Berlin

Leading the way were again tourists from the Netherlands (11.4 million overnight stays) and Switzerland (6.9 million overnight stays), but also from Poland, Italy and Spain.   

