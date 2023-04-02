German military facing recruitment gap, says commissioner

"The Defense Ministry is pursuing the target that the Bundeswehr should grow from currently 183,00 soldiers to 203,000 by 2031," Högl said.
"I see that as unattainable," she added.
The warning comes as Germany is looking to massively increase spending on defense to update its armed forces in the wake of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Bundeswehr's numerous problems
Högl said the main problem was the high dropout rate of recruits as well as an extensive delay between potential recruits registering their interest and the Bundeswehr career center sending a response, which she said could be as long as a year.
"The challenge with personnel is even greater than with materiel," she said.