German military revamp 'too sluggish,' says commissioner
51 minutes ago
Military commissioner Eva Högl called for an additional €300 billion in funding for Germany's Bundeswehr. She said that the force needed more soldiers and that little progress had been made on the enlistment of women.
Högl, whose role is to ensure parliamentary control of the armed forces, was making her report in light of the "tuning point" announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, Scholz said an additional €100 billion ($107 billion) would be made available to bring the Bundeswehr up to scratch.
What the commissioner said
Högl said that while the military was being asked to do more, its stock of clothing, ammunition, and spare parts was running low.
"The procurement system is too sluggish," Högl said. "The first projects are on the way, but in 2022 our soldiers still haven't received a single cent from special funds," she said.