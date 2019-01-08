 German media made Frank Magnitz the new face of the AfD | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

German media made Frank Magnitz the new face of the AfD

Reaction to the attack on Frank Magnitz, a Bundestag member for the far-right Alternative for Germany, reveals just how polarized the country has become. The AfD has received a clear boost from the media hoopla.

Frank Magnitz, AFD (Imago/Hartenfelser)

According to press reports, in an internal party document circulated by members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Frank Magnitz says it was his intention to dramatize the recent attack on him to stir up "attention" and "media outrage." That's why Magnitz, a member of the Bundestag and AfD's party leader in the state of Bremen, distributed a press release and images of his bloodied face — making sure to implicate the German left in his detailed account of the attack.

Since then, however, details have emerged that contradict Magnitz's account. Surveillance footage does show three men attack him from behind, but exactly how he sustained a massive wound on his face remains inconclusive. (The injury is visible in the video, and one assessment suggests that it may have been caused by his fall.)

According to the AfD document, Magnitz was pleased by how quickly media got the story out to the rest of Germany — and the world. The whole country was shaken up and talking about the attack.

Bremen: Magnitz scene (Reuters/F. Bimmer)

A thorough investigation has revealed details that largely contradict the AfD's account

An 'assassination attempt'?

The AfD is well-prepared for media campaigns. The party's parliamentary group has a social media division that quickly posts statements online as world events unfold. The digital operation requires just a handful of workers in two small offices, and it doesn't cost much.

In fact, the press seemed to be following social media in reporting on what Magnitz said had happened to him. The AfD spread news of an "assassination attempt" as a result of "verbal attacks from politicians and media" on the party.

Though police were still investigating and the standards of journalism call for accurately reporting events in context, respected German media accepted and spread the AfD's version.

That, too, worked to the AfD's benefit. The party could accuse media outlets that were waiting to report the whole story of trying to suppress the truth.

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Outrage in Germany after brutal attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz

Was the brutal attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz a politically motivated assault, or even an attempt on his life? Some of his fellow party members believe so and blame their political foes for stoking hatred. (08.01.2019)  

Opinion: A plea for calm after AfD's Frank Magnitz attacked

A lawmaker for the Alternative for Germany has been assaulted. If an anti-AfD motive is proved, it could increase tensions. We must try to de-escalate and talk to each other respectfully, DW's Jens Thurau writes. (08.01.2019)  

Bremen police release video of attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz

Video of an attack on AfD politician Frank Magnitz has been released as part of a public investigation into the assault. Magnitz's version of events differs from what the prosecutor's office said is shown on the video. (11.01.2019)  

Doubt cast over details of attack on AfD lawmaker Magnitz

Frank Magnitz has said he was beaten unconscious after his assailants had already knocked him to the ground. However, prosecutors now say that CCTV footage may contradict this version of events. (09.01.2019)  

Attackers knock Bremen AfD leader Frank Magnitz unconscious in street

Police have launched an investigation after the Bremen state chairman of the far-right Alternative for Germany was attacked by three masked men. Frank Magnitz was knocked unconscious with a piece of wood. (08.01.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Bremen Vermummte schlagen AfD-Politiker Magnitz krankenhausreif

Opinion: A plea for calm after AfD's Frank Magnitz attacked 08.01.2019

A lawmaker for the Alternative for Germany has been assaulted. If an anti-AfD motive is proved, it could increase tensions. We must try to de-escalate and talk to each other respectfully, DW's Jens Thurau writes.

Bremen Vermummte schlagen AfD-Politiker Magnitz krankenhausreif

Outrage in Germany after brutal attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz 08.01.2019

Was the brutal attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz a politically motivated assault, or even an attempt on his life? Some of his fellow party members believe so and blame their political foes for stoking hatred.

Berlin: Frank Magnitz (AfD), Bundestagsabgeordneter

Bremen police release video of attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz 11.01.2019

Video of an attack on AfD politician Frank Magnitz has been released as part of a public investigation into the assault. Magnitz's version of events differs from what the prosecutor's office said is shown on the video.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

German media made Frank Magnitz the new face of the AfD

Major powers 'largely absent': HRW wants more from Merkel

As UK's EU withdrawal nears, Germany steps up Brexit prep

Germany: Arms exports approvals down a quarter