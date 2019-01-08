Bremen police release video of attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz

Video of an attack of AfD politician Frank Magnitz has been released as part of a public investigation into the assault. Magnitz's version of events differs from what the prosecutor's office said is shown on the video.
The Bremen public prosecutor's office and police on Friday released video of an attack on Bremen AfD Chairman Frank
The court order required for the release of the video was issued Thursday by the Bremen local court, police said in a statement.
The video was being published "as part of a public investigation in the preliminary proceedings conducted on suspicion of the dangerous bodily injury" to Magnitz, the statement said. It is unclear which parts of the recordings will be made public.
Different versions of events
Magnitz said he was attacked from behind by three men with a piece of wood around 5.30 p.m. on Monday. He said the attackers continued to kick him once he had fallen down before he blacked out.
But prosecutors cast doubt on Magnitz's version of events when they said video footage of the attack appeared to show that while the politician was attacked by three people, most of his injuries were sustained when he hit the ground.
A spokesman for the public prosecutor's office told German news agency DPA that the CCTV footage showed Magnitz being elbowed once and then falling over as the attackers fled.
AfD's Meuthen supports publication
AfD co-leader Jörg Meuthen told German newspaper Die Welt on Friday that he was in favor of the video footage being published.
Meuthen said it was not a show of distrust in the police, but to confirm whether there is a contradiction in the version of events.
"According to Mr. Magnitz, a construction worker [who alerted police] made the statement that [Magnitz] had been hit with a piece of wood," Meuthen told Die Welt. "The police said, 'We didn't see such an object,'" he added.
