German lawmakers bicker over expropriation to control 'rental insanity'

Germany's political parties weighed in on the debate over rising rents on Sunday, a day after nationwide demonstrations against "rental insanity" triggered calls for expropriating housing from major rental companies.

Green party co-leader Robert Habeck told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that it was conceivable to crack down on big housing firms that hold tracks of land inactive. If they don't build new housing or refuse to sell the land back to the city, they can be expropriated, Habeck said.

Rents have been soaring in Germany's biggest cities, but the problem has been particularly acute in Berlin, which has seen average rents double in the past decade.

Habeck said Germany's constitution permits expropriation through the power of eminent domain. "It would be absurd if we only used this to build new highways, but not to take action against the rampant housing shortage," he added.

Katja Kipping, head of Germany's socialist Left party, said she not only supported expropriations, but went as far as saying the government should also be able to confiscate property from housing firms.

'Socialist ideas'

But Germany's conservative parties were swift to condemn calls for expropriation.

Markus Söder, the head of Bavaria's conservative CSU party, told the Münchner Merkur media group that expropriations were "socialist ideas" that had no place in the public discourse.

Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner told the Rheinische Post newspaper that "only more apartments" and not "ideas from the DDR" — the communist state that used to rule East Germany — would help solve the problem of rising rents. Expropriations would also harm private investments in housing, he added.

Far-right AfD party co-leader Alice Weidel criticized the Green party, saying their support for expropriations indicated that they were on their way to embracing full-blown communism.

While she said she understood public "anger" at rising rents, the head of center-left SPD, Andrea Nahles, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that she opposed expropriations because they would take years and wouldn't help create new housing.

Petition to end high rents

Saturday's protests saw organizers collect signatures for a petition calling on the local Berlin government to expropriate nearly 250,000 apartments from big rental companies.

Activists say the move would crack down on speculation by cutting rental companies to size and stripping them of the influence they wield on determining market prices.

But housing associations and developers disagree. They argue that expropriation won't solve the problem and have pushed instead for more housing construction and, in particular, subsidized housing projects.

If the petition gathers 20,000 signatures, Berlin's government would be required to consider the initiative.

If citizens disagree with the government's initial response, they can force a referendum on the issue by gathering another 170,000 signatures by February 2020.

jcg/amp (dpa, AFP)

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Rental barracks Berlin's endless rows of tenements were once horribly overcrowded, with large families often living in one- or two-room flats. But in recent years, these so-called Altbau, or old buildings, have enjoyed a rapid renaissance. These blocks in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin were, until the early 1990s, often empty and in a state of severe disrepair. Now everyone wants to rent an Altbau.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Plattenbau In former East Germany, where nearly all accommodation was rented from the government, prefab concrete housing blocks known as Plattenbau rose up across the communist nation. Not only were they cheap, but they were often preferred to Altbau apartments because they offered all modern conveniences like new plumbing that didn't leak, reliable electricity and hot water.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Balconies According to the most recent statistics from Statista (2015), 48 percent of Germans rent and 52 percent are home-owners. Most renters live in apartments - and make the most of their balconies. Some barbeque or lounge, while others grow overflowing gardens that utilize every last inch of precious outdoor space. Balconies can be veritable ecosystems that become rather bleak in the winter months.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Courtyards In some Germans cities, particularly Berlin, rental houses are made up of front and back buildings separated by an inner courtyard through which the life of these rental communities ebb and flow. They are unique communal spaces across which people view each other's lives, and where they interact as they park their bicycles or access their numerous garbage bins.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Names instead of numbers Only the names of residents are used to identify the flats inside a building in Germany. These names on the intercom of a Hamburg apartment building typically have no corresponding flat number. That means you have to address letters to Germany clearly because the mail carrier only has the name to go by.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Flat sharing Known as WGs, or Wohngemeinschaften, shared apartments are popular in big cities where apartment prices are rising and availability is shrinking. People who share flats often also rent out the living area to bring prices down as much as possible. This is especially so in Berlin, a city full of artists, students and people on low budgets.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Paint when you leave Painting the apartment before you leave is another German rental tradition. Leaving the walls shiny white for the next residents isn't such a bad thing - but it means you have to spend days preparing walls and climbing ladders before you move out. Not all rental contracts force tenants to paint the apartment - however they are obliged to leave it as they found it.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany BYO kitchen In some German cities, kitchens and appliances are not included in rental properties. That means the tenant has to purchase their own and have it installed at their expense. Alternatively, some people buy the previous tenant's kitchen at a discount if they aren't planning on taking it with them to their next living space.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Small bathrooms in old rental buildings Among the quirks of Altbau apartments is that many didn't use to include facilities, which were sometimes shared communally. That means that you'll find bathrooms today that are wedged into the smallest - and oddest - spaces. Or, in some cases, they might be huge and replace an entire former room. This shower in a Berlin flat was built in the kitchen cupboard.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Not all rooms are bedrooms When scanning apartment listings in Germany, you'll generally find the sizes given in square meters and the number of rooms. The latter includes not just bedrooms, but also living space. The kitchen and bathroom(s) are listed separately. Apartments are most expensive in Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, where new tentants pay on average 16.55, 13.37 and 12.95 euros per square meter respectively. Author: Stuart Braun



