 German insurer must pay for transgender beard removal | News | DW | 28.01.2019

News

German insurer must pay for transgender beard removal

A transgender woman has won a court victory in Germany after demanding treatment by a beautician. The woman's afternoon beard growth was causing her psychological distress.

A piece of paper with a transgender symbol

A German court ruled on Monday that a public health insurance company must pay for transsexual customers to have their beard hair removed, even if it is done by a beautician.

The case related to a woman from Hanover who was born a man in 1972 and who had been certified transsexual by a doctor in 2015. The court found heavy beard growth had caused the plaintiff difficulties in coping. Her beard growth required her to shave again each afternoon and then apply camouflaging make-up.

Watch video 03:10
Now live
03:10 mins.

Born in the wrong body

Hair removal treatment from a dermatologist had given the patient skin inflammation, the court found, but similar treatment from a trained cosmetician did not cause any skin reaction. The woman's health insurance company refused to pay for the treatment unless it was performed by a doctor.

Read more: Transgender troops — how open is Germany's army?

The court ruled that this treatment, although not performed by a doctor, should still be covered by health insurance given the side effects of the dermatologist treatment.

The verdict followed an earlier ruling by the Federal Administrative Court that health insurance companies must pay for treatment that helps reduce psychological suffering for transsexual people during their transition and allow them to achieve the appearance of their target gender.

The treatment in question involves inserting a tiny needle into hair follicles and pulsing electricity through it, permanently destroying the hair-growth cells. The technique requires a skilled operator, and even then can take years of treatment sessions to fully remove male facial hair.

Read more: Germany's Federal Court of Justice declares transgender woman legal father of child

    Author: Manasi Gopalakrishnan


DW recommends

Germany's Federal Court of Justice declares transgender woman legal father of child

The court ruled a transgender parent who donated sperm before becoming a woman cannot be the child's mother, a distinction only given to the person who gives birth. Gay and lesbian groups are calling for a law change. (04.01.2018)  

Germany tolerant of LGBT neighbors, but not Muslim ones

While homophobia has seen a drastic decrease in Germany over the years, Islamophobia has remained stubbornly stagnant. A new Playboy poll has found that most Germans are opposed to mosques, hijab, and refugee homes. (16.08.2018)  

Transgender troops — how open is Germany's army?

A US court has ruled that transgender recruits can serve in the military. Germany's Bundeswehr took that step years ago. How did it get there? And how well accepted are homosexual and transsexual troops really? (13.12.2017)  

The best German beards

Bearded gentlemen in Germany have gathered in Schömberg, in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg, to choose men with the best facial hair. (05.03.2016)  

