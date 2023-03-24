German housing prices drop in Q4 2022, signaling end to boom

Until the Q4 2022 drop, German housing prices had been on the rise since 2010.
In a statement, the StBA said the pricing drop could be traced to a corresponding decline in demand as a result of rising finance costs and ongoing inflation.
Overall, prices for single family homes and duplexes in cities fell 5.9% compared to Q4 2021. Prices for apartments fell an average of 1%. Prices for homes in rural areas fell 5.5%.
Prices in Germany's seven most populous cities — Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf — also fell for houses (2.9%) and apartments (1.6%).
Higher interest rates dampen building prospects
Recent interest rate hikes have also soured investor enthusiasm as well as pricing individual investors out of the housing market. Observers say the softening will likely continue into the year, with the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), for instance, saying a 10% drop in prices may be possible.
According to Germany's Bundesbank, housing prices in cities at the end of 2022 were overvalued by between 20-45%. Therefore, despite the "healthy development" announced Friday, experts say there is little danger of a housing crash.