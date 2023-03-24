  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
A view of the Berlin skyline with new construction in the foreground
Inflation and interest rate hikes are also damping new construction in GermanyImage: Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

German housing prices drop in Q4 2022, signaling end to boom

1 hour ago

Inflation and higher interest rates have led to the largest quarterly drop in housing prices in 16 years. At the same time, builders say they have received fewer orders for new housing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PBjx

Germany's Federal Statistics Office (StBA) on Friday announced that housing costs in the country saw their biggest single-quarter drop in 16 years in the final quarter of 2022.

Reasons cited for the surprising turnaround were rising inflation as well as the hike in interest rates undertaken by banks to combat it.

Experts say they expect the trend to continue into 2023.

The announcement was accompanied by data showing that both homes as well as apartments in cities and rural areas fell by an average of 3.6%. The last comparable drop was recorded in the first quarter of 2007, when they dropped 3.8%.

Until the Q4 2022 drop, German housing prices had been on the rise since 2010. 

In a statement, the StBA said the pricing drop could be traced to a corresponding decline in demand as a result of rising finance costs and ongoing inflation.

Overall, prices for single family homes and duplexes in cities fell 5.9% compared to Q4 2021. Prices for apartments fell an average of 1%. Prices for homes in rural areas fell 5.5%.

Prices in Germany's seven most populous cities — Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf — also fell for houses (2.9%) and apartments (1.6%).

Colorful house facades
Germany's Bundesbank says housing prices in cities at the end of 2022 were overvalued by between 20-45%Image: Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

Higher interest rates dampen building prospects

Recent interest rate hikes have also soured investor enthusiasm as well as pricing individual investors out of the housing market. Observers say the softening will likely continue into the year, with the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), for instance, saying a 10% drop in prices may be possible.

According to Germany's Bundesbank, housing prices in cities at the end of 2022 were overvalued by between 20-45%. Therefore, despite the "healthy development" announced Friday, experts say there is little danger of a housing crash.

That has to do with the country's housing shortage where demand far outstrips supply. The lull in new building will help maintain established prices, say experts.

Economist Martin Güth of the Baden-Württemberg State Bank (LBBW) said the Q4 drop "shouldn't surprise anyone, but the pace is an attention getter."

Despite Friday's announcement, overall 2022 housing prices rose 5.3%, this came on the heels of an 11.5% jump in 2021, the largest single-year increase since 2000.

In light of the scarcity of affordable housing and a large influx of migrants — most recently refugees from Ukraine — the German Federal Government had previously announced the goal of building 400,000 new apartments annually. Nevertheless, that goal has remained elusive, with the German Builders' Association (ZDB) estimating only 245,000 units will be completed this year.  

Berliners struggle with soaring rents

js/nm (dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen from the Special Operations Forces (OPFOR) 214 Brigade load their tank with ammunition, at an undisclosed location along the frontline north of Bakhmut, Ukraine on March 16, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Politics35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young rape survivor seen from the back

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

Conflicts4 hours ago03:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

A view of a street in Yangon, Myanmar

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An artwork showing a young woman wearing a robe and a white scarf over her head nursing a child

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

CultureMarch 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Logs and wood pellets piled up

EU weighs up future of wood-burning as renewable energy

EU weighs up future of wood-burning as renewable energy

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage