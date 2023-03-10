  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Water scarcity
Symbobildbild German groceries including vegetables and fruits in a supermarket on May 5, 2022.
Food prices rose even higher than energy prices, contributing more to the high inflationImage: Wolfgang Maria Weber/imago images
BusinessGermany

Germany: February year-on-year inflation still at 8.7%

15 minutes ago

Food prices contributed to the high inflation rates, increasing even more than fuel prices. The prices of energy products were 19.1% higher year-on-year in February.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OUE5

Germany's February year-on-year inflation figures remained high at 8.7%, the same figure recorded in January, as consumers struggled with rising energy and food prices.

The Federal Statistical Office said in a Friday press release that February's consumer prices were up 0.8%, compared to January. 

"The inflation rate remains at a high level," said Ruth Brand, president of the Federal Statistical Office. "Households felt the impact of higher food prices also in February, as they increased even more than energy prices.”

Germany: Food banks struggle due to inflation

What is pushing up prices?

The Russian war in Ukraine, which started in February 2022, compounded pressure on the global economy following two years of living under the pandemic. This led to heightened inflation worldwide, especially as energy and food prices increased.

The war and crisis situation has caused delivery bottlenecks and rising prices at upstream stages in the economic process that impact inflation, the office said.

Excluding energy and food prices, inflation in Germany in February stood at 5.7%, the office said.

What happened to energy, food prices?

Despite relief measures introduced by the German government to ward off an energy crisis, energy product prices increased in February by 19.1% year-on-year. This is slightly lower than January's 23.1% figure.

But energy prices remain high. Household energy prices rose by 32.2% from February 2022 to the same month this year.

Gasoline prices are seen at a gas station on September 01, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
Household energy prices rose by 32.2% from February 2022 to this yearImage: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Increases in food prices are also significant contributors to inflation figures. They increased 21.8% in February year-on-year. This is even higher than last month when they were at 20.2%.

Compared to February 2022, the increase in food prices was even higher than that in energy prices as a whole, the office said. For example, sugar cost consumers in last month 69.9% more than it cost them in February 2022.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

rmt/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Made in Germany

Consumers squeezed by rising costs - MADE

Consumers squeezed by rising costs - MADE

Even those with good jobs are worried about their gas bills: some are pawning possessions. Renewables could cut costs, but need big batteries to store the energy. In the US, they’re banking on solar power. And: jeans Made in Germany – to save energy!
BusinessOctober 18, 202226:06 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Police at the Jehovah’s Witness hall on Friday morning, there's light snow

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Crime40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Cops outside South Africa's embassy as students from University of Zambia protest

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Migration21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rohingya kids behind a barbed-wired fence at a camp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Society17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sweden's Prime Minister Kristersson and Turkish President Erdogan shaking hands

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

PoliticsMarch 9, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Wind turbines at sea

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

Politics14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Business20 hours ago02:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage