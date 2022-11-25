German homeless man dies at St. Peter's Square

"Unfortunately, the past few nights of cold and rain contributed to the fragile nature of his condition, already affected by homelessness," Bruni said.
A photo posted by the official Vatican News portal showed a body wrapped in rescue foil at a column on St. Peter's Square with police standing nearby.
Battling homelessness in Europe
The statement said Pope Francis prayed for the deceased man and all those living without shelter in Rome and around the world.
Many people who are homeless sleep in areas around St. Peter's Square every night.
According to the latest data published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Italy's estimated homeless population is over 50,700 while Germany is estimated to have a homeless population of over 337,000.