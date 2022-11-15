German health minister shocked by death threats to children

Lauterbach, a trained epidemiologist, said he could no longer park his car outside his home in Cologne, and that he needed constant personal security with him to go outside.
"I'm still being threatened myself, and I'm also receiving shocking death threats for my children," he told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper. "Unfortunately, I can't go outside in the evening without personal security."
Lauterbach has been repeatedly targeted by opponents of his government's coronavirus measures.
Earlier this year, investigators uncovered an anti-state group that was reported to be planning Lauterbach's kidnapping.