COVID: Germany's health minister drops voluntary quarantine plan

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Wednesday reversed course on plans to end mandatory quarantine for most people who catch the coronavirus.

Germany's quarantine rules are usually 10 days for people who test positive, and the period can be cut to seven days with a negative test.

Lauterbach had announced that starting May 1, obligatory isolation for those infected with COVID would be replaced with a five-day voluntary isolation, sparking sharp criticism.

What did Lauterbach say?

Lauterbach wrote on Twitter early Wednesday that dropping obligatory isolation would have relieved local health offices of a burden "but the signal is wrong and damaging."

"I made a mistake here," he said.

"Corona is not a cold," Lauterbach added. "So there must continue to be isolation after infection. Ordered and supervised by health offices."

Therefore, health offices should continue to issue isolation notices to people who test positive for the coronavirus. However, the period will be shortened to five days, Lauterbach told German public broadcaster ZDF.

What is the COVID situation in Germany?

Germany has gradually eased some COVID restrictions over the past month, including the requirement to wear masks in shops or schools.

COVID infection levels are drifting downward from very high levels, with 214,985 new infections reported on Wednesday — about 20% fewer than a week ago.

German politicians have been discussing making COVID vaccinations mandatory for adults, but support for the idea has waned. Ahead of a vote likely to happen on Thursday, there appears to be an agreement among lawmakers to pass a law mandating vaccination for anyone over 60.

Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and longtime lawmaker with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party, has been one of the most prominent voices urging caution and strict measures against the coronavirus in Germany.

However, since becoming health minister in December, he has appeared to try to balance that approach as part of the political challenges of a diverse three-party coalition government.

fb/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)