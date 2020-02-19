 German hate speech laws also cover misogynist abuse, court rules | News | DW | 15.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German hate speech laws also cover misogynist abuse, court rules

German laws on hate speech also cover the blanket denigration of women, a local appeals court has ruled. It quashed an earlier verdict exonerating a man who'd disparaged women online as "second class" people.

A German demonstrator holds a placard reading FIGHT SEXISM. Archive photo from 2011, Hamburg demonstration. (picture alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

Cologne appellate judges ruled that Germany's post-war laws against hate speech or incitement of the people also protects women from blanket insults, as its main aim is to uphold human dignity.

Prosecutors had sought the ruling — made last week but published on Monday — which sends the case back for retrial before Bonn's High Court but within another of its chambers.

Set to face retrial is a man who had made repeated references on a website he ran to women as "second class people," "closer to animals" or as "inferior humans."

The man initially received a fine but was then acquitted at an appeals court in Bonn, where judges argued that Paragraph 130 in Germany's Penal Code — outlawing hate speech [Volksverhetzung] — protected minorities but not women, a word omitted in the paragraph.

Read more:  'Men's world': The sexual harassment video that shook Germany

Applies to women as group

Unconvinced, Cologne's OLG Higher Regional Court on Monday said the paragraph's reference to "sections of the population" did indeed apply to women in terms of the law's goal of preventing discrimination and its interpretation though legal history.

"The section of the population included in the scope of protection is in no way limited by the characteristics expressly mentioned," said the OLG.

"Moreover, the application of the law can hardly be made dependent on coincidences of possibly changing majorities," added the OLG Cologne. As in the majority of the world, Germany's female population is slightly larger than its male one, at a ratio in the region of 52-48.

The defendant's depiction of women in numerous homepage entries as "subordinate," his disregard for the principle of equality and his attacks on their human dignity amounted to punishable incitement, said the OLG, one of three top courts in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's most populous state.

Germany's outlawing of mass incitement under Paragraph 130 is typically used in cases of hate speech by far-right extremists against minorities.

Read more: Is insufficient data Germany's biggest hurdle to tackling workplace discrimination?

Disturbing public peace 

The law can be punishable with a prison sentence of between 3 months and 5 years. It lists two main cases, with the first talking about inciting hatred or even violence against "a national, racial, religious group or a group defined by their ethnic origin," but the second is more general, applying to anyone who "violates the human dignity of others by insulting, maliciously maligning or defaming one of the aforementioned groups, sections of the population or individuals." 

At the outset, Bonn's lower Administrative Court had fined the homepage user, only to have that conviction turned into an acquittal by Bonn's Higher Court, prompting prosecutors in turn to appeal in Cologne and seek retrial.

ipj/msh (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Men-only clubs could lose tax breaks

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz says clubs that exclude women should lose their charitable status. Hundreds of sports, music and education groups still have single-sex memberships. (10.11.2019)  

WWW links

OLG Cologne court's English language hompepage

Related content

Deutschland Symbolbild Hass im Netz

Germany's government approves hate speech bill 19.02.2020

Social media networks will be required to report cases of hate speech to German investigators if the bill is passed. Cases of hate speech in Germany have risen, and legislators aim to snuff out extremism at its source.

Deutschland Syxmbolbild Hass im Netz

Opinion: The clear line between hate speech and free speech 24.11.2019

From a legal perspective, hate speech can also be covered by freedom of expression. But we cannot tolerate such vitriol, as it attacks the core values of our democracy, writes Matthias Quent.

Malawai Blantyre - Stimmauszählung nach Wahl

Gender discrimination blamed for Malawi election allegations 10.07.2019

A group of women in Malawi say Electoral Commission head Jane Ansah is being targeted because of her gender for her part in May's disputed election. Other women say they are playing the gender card.

Advertisement