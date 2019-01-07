German hacker behind massive political data leak identified

Germany's investigative police force, the BKA, says that it has arrested the hacker responsible for what is believed to be one of the largest data leaks in Germany's history. The 20-year-old from the western German state of Hesse could now face charges of stealing and illegally publishing private data.

"The suspect was questioned on January 7 by the responsible prosecutor and BKA officials," the BKA said in a statement. "He extensively confessed to the accusations against him and provided helpful information beyond his own crimes."

According to the BKA, the suspect said he was acting alone, and there were no indications of anyone else being involved. The BKA said the suspect had indicated he was motivated by "anger at the public statements of the politicans, journalists and public figures concerned."

The published material included personal data from Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leading politicians, celebrities and journalists. Politicians from all political parties except the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) were affected.

The BKA said the suspect's apartment had been searched on Sunday, after which he was taken into custody. The home of a 19-year-old man in Heilbronn, a town north of Stuttgart, who had contact with the suspected hacker was also searched. He is cooperating with authorities as a witness.

Read more: The top 10 mistakes that make life easy for hackers

The hack put further pressure on embattled Germany's interior minister Seehofer

The authorities' performance

At a press conference together with the heads of the BKA and the government's IT security agency, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the identity of the suspect had been known since Sunday.

"In important matters like this, we do our job," Seehofer insisted, most likely in response to detractors in the political opposition, who had accused him of not taking the hack seriously enough.

Seehofer said that attempts had been made to delete the stolen data immediately after it became known late on January 3, and had advised members of the German parliament about what to do about the hack. The interior minister said that the authorities had worked "very well, very quickly and very efficiently."

BKA President Holger Münch added that a task force had initially been set up under the assumption that the hack was more extensive than it was. The sole suspect, he said, had been located within 48 hours of the leak becoming known and took credit for preventing the data from being further disseminated.

Whether these explanations will be enough to take the heat off Seehofer personally remains to be seen. The German government has repeatedly been targeted by hacks in recent years, and calls for the Seehofer to resign over his handling of this and other issues are growing louder.

An advent calendar of data leaks

The data included personal phone numbers and addresses, internal party documents and credit card details; it was published online via Twitter accounts.

Stephan Mayer, state secretary in the interior ministry, said government networks had not been breached in the attack.

"One bit of positive news is that government networks are apparently not affected by this or these hacker attacks," Mayer said. "But it's clear that we as the federal government ... must do more to improve cyber security."

Read more: Six hack attacks that shook the world

The documents were published online in December in the form of an advent calendar with one post per day from the #-0rbit account, but appears to have gone unnoticed until the first week of January, when it was closed down. The account attracted 18,000 followers.

Newspaper Bild said the leaks contained data belonging to 405 politicians from Merkel's conservatives, 294 from the Social Democrats, 105 from the Greens, 82 Left Party members and 28 MPs from the cente-right Free Democrats.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.