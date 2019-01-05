Germany's Horst Seehofer promises clarity after hack attack

The German interior minister says he will meet police and cyber defense chiefs to seek clarity on the massive data breach. Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner, the SPD, is demanding answers over the attack.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has pledged to provide clarity on a massive data breach that has shaken Germany's political establishment.
Seehofer told Süddeutsche Zeitung that he would meet the heads of the country's criminal police office (BKA) and cyber defense agency (BSI) again on Monday to find out what they knew about the cyberattack and how they dealt with it.
The interior minister said he would share everything he finds out with the public by the middle of the next week at the latest.
"The public will know everything I know," Seehofer said.
The security breach — one of Germany's biggest cyberattacks — saw personal data and documents from Chancellor Angela Merkel and hundreds of other German politicians and public figures published online.
The interior committee of the German parliament's lower house, the Bundestag, will also meet for a special session on Thursday to discuss the breach.
Read more: Six hack attacks that shook the world
SPD demands answers
Merkel's junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), demanded on Sunday that the government provide more clarity on the data breach.
Lars Klingbeil, the secretary general of the party, told the Funke media group the government must quickly shed light on "which agencies knew what exactly when, and how that was dealt with".
"This should be a priority for Horst Seehofer. It's about protecting our democracy," Klingbeil said.
Cyber defense agency under fire
German political parties have criticized the country's cyber defense agency, the Federal Office for IT Safety (BSI), for its handling of the data breach.
The BSI clarified that it only became aware of the full extent of the breach earlier this week on Saturday, a day after BSI chief Arne Schönbohm said the agency had known about isolated breaches in early December.
The Green party's parliamentary leader, Anton Hofreiter, demanded Schönbohm explain himself urgently to an extraordinary parliamentary committee meeting.
The deputy leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), Wolfgang Kubicki, suggested that Schönbohm should quit.
"A president who first says he's known about the breach since the beginning of December and then backtracks to say he's only known about it since January 3 must ask himself if he's the right man for the job," he said.
ap/amp (Reuters, dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The data breach that affected lawmakers from across Germany's political spectrum was the latest in a string of prominent cyberattacks around the world. DW looks at five others that have made headlines. (04.01.2019)
Hundreds of German public figures and politicians had their personal data and documents stolen by hackers. The cyber defense office had known about isolated cases for weeks, but said it only connected the dots on Friday. (06.01.2019)
Hackers have posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians. We don't know exactly how they did it. But we do know which common mistakes make it easy for hackers to find an in and cause damage. (04.01.2019)