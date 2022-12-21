German government opposes Lufthansa executive bonuses
Berlin says it opposes multimillion-euro payouts for Lufthansa executives. The German state saved the airline from bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government says the bonuses violate the bailout terms.
A German government spokesman on Wednesday said the government would seek legal clarification for Lufthansa's plan to distribute bonuses to bosses — despite the fact it recently needed a government bailout to avoid bankruptcy.
Financial daily newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that six Lufthansa board members were to receive bonuses of millions of euros for 2021 and 2022 — while the airline was still receiving state aid.