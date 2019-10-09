 German government bans weapons exports to Turkey | News | DW | 12.10.2019

News

German government bans weapons exports to Turkey

The German government has halted arms exports to Turkey. Berlin said the ban would apply where there was a suspicion that weapons could be used in its operation against Kurds in northern Syria.

07.2016 Breaking News English

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday told a German newspaper that the German government has stopped arms exports to Turkey.

"Against the background of the Turkish military offensive in north-eastern Syria, the Federal Government will not issue any new permits for any military equipment that could be used in Syria by Turkey," Maas told Bild am Sonntag.

Maas said the German government had implemented a very restrictive route for arms exports to Ankara since 2016, especially after the Turkish military offensive against the northern Syrian region of Afrin.

However, an arms export ban has not yet been imposed.

