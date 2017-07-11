 German ex-Chancellor Schröder gives up Rosneft position | News | DW | 20.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German ex-Chancellor Schröder gives up Rosneft position

Germany's Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has stepped down from the board of the Russian state-owned oil company, a week after the Bundestag announced he would lose his taxpayer-funded office and staff.

Gerhard Schöder

Gerhard Schöder has come under fire for his ties to Russian businesses and government

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has told Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft that he cannot continue serving on its board of directors, a statement on the company's website says.

German businessman Matthias Warning had also made the same move, it said.

"We are sympathetic to their decisions and thank them for their continued support," Rosneft said in the statement.

Schröder had come under intense criticism for retaining the post amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The German parliament announced on Thursday that he would lose his taxpayer-funded office and staff, amid the controversy over his business and political ties to Russia.

More to follow...

jcg/kb (dpa, Reuters)

Advertisement