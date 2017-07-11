German ex-Chancellor Schröder gives up Rosneft position

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has told Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft that he cannot continue serving on its board of directors, a statement on the company's website says.

German businessman Matthias Warning had also made the same move, it said.

"We are sympathetic to their decisions and thank them for their continued support," Rosneft said in the statement.

Schröder had come under intense criticism for retaining the post amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The German parliament announced on Thursday that he would lose his taxpayer-funded office and staff, amid the controversy over his business and political ties to Russia.

More to follow...

jcg/kb (dpa, Reuters)