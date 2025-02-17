German election: Top candidates face public town hall

The final week before Germany's federal election will kick off with the four main candidates for chancellor answering policy questions on public broadcaster ARD.

The snap federal election was called for February 23 after the current coalition government collapsed in November last year.

Right-wing opposition parties have remained steadily in the lead — Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU at around 30%, followed by Alice Weidel's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at around 20%.

Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are currently polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck's Green Party, are coming in fourth with just over 13%.

Here are the latest developments in the election campaign on Monday, February 17: